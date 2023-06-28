At its final meeting of the school year, the Cabrillo Unified School District board of trustees approved a budget for 2023-24 that forecasts a deficit of about $700,000. The budget also leaves the district unable to meet its mandated financial reserve of 3 percent, or an additional $1.4 million.
“We are in crisis, there’s no doubt about it,” Board President Sophia Layne stated.
At the same time, contract negotiations between the district and the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association continue. The two sides had nothing to report after a second session with a mediator appointed by the state. Mediation comes after negotiations reached an impasse this spring. A third session is scheduled for September. If mediation does not reach a resolution, a fact-finding panel will be appointed as a final step before teachers can vote to strike.
In an end-of-year letter to the community, Superintendent Sean McPhetridge wrote that, “CUSD is unable to offer salary increases to our employees this year.” He attributed the financial challenges to declining enrollments and state funding formulas that disadvantage the district.
He added, however, that the district will “continue bargaining in good faith with our employee unions.”
The district anticipates that for the next three years it will rely on local property tax revenue for funding and receive only basic aid from the state. According to Michael Fine, CEO of the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, an agency created by state law to help school districts, only about 50 to 60 out of the more
than 900 districts in California fall into the basic aid category rather than the state’s local control funding
formula that often results in increased revenue. Many of these districts, such as
those in Hillsborough and Beverly Hills, have much higher tax revenue than CUSD.
Teachers continue to express dissatisfaction with district leadership and believe the crisis is primarily one of priorities, not finances. In a statement submitted and read at the board meeting, CUTA wrote, “The board and district administration give lip service rather than respect for teachers and counselors. ... In fact, we often hear teachers say, ‘Why does the district hate us?’”
A letter of resignation sent to the board that was obtained by the Review supports this sentiment. Veteran teacher Angelle Gonzalez-Heldmaier — known as “Ms. Angelle” to her students and school community — wrote that she “was not treated like a professional” by administrators at the district who have created a “hostile work culture.”
Gonzalez-Heldmaier said that despite a substantially higher salary and other incentives that she will receive at her new position in Redwood City, she was reluctant to leave CUSD because she values contributing to the community where she has lived and taught since 2000. “But what I can’t do is let myself be treated in such a heartless and demeaning manner after giving so much of myself to the good of the community,” she wrote in her resignation.
Kevin Bultema, deputy superintendent for business services at the county Office of Education, said that financial situations tend to get better between second and third interim budgets. When the opposite happened at CUSD this year the county ramped up its involvement. He said he expects the county office to issue a “letter of going concern” this week. This step authorizes the county to take various actions. Bultema said his office will be getting more involved in its oversight role and has already met with McPhetridge and board members.
CUTA President Kathleen Wall previously told the board that teacher salaries are not the cause of the fiscal crisis. The allocation for teacher salaries in the new budget is 1.4 percent lower than last year. Salaries for supervisors and administrators will climb by 2 percent. Clerical, technical and office salaries will increase by 9.4 percent.
Shortly before adjourning for the summer the board also approved new contracts for two district administrators. Jesus Contreras, who has guided the district through the challenging budget issues, will become deputy superintendent of business services. McPhetridge said that the new title enables Contreras to act as superintendent when needed but does not impact his job description. The new two-year contract sets his base salary at $175,931. He also receives an additional $5,000 for holding graduate degrees.
Leticia Bhatia, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will receive a new title as deputy superintendent for educational services. Her salary, including stipends for graduate degrees and certifications, will be $182,137.
Both administrators received raises of about $10,000 last year when teachers were given $5,000. The larger increase was based on the average percentage raise given to all staff. Teachers on the high end of the salary scale received a smaller percentage.
Salaries can reach $111,090 for teachers who have pursued educational units beyond their master’s degree and have at least 27 years of experience.
The new budget also increases its allocation for materials and supplies by 24 percent to $2.2 million, nearly 5 percent of the total budget. Fine said that this catch-all category is often where districts classify various restricted grant funds but added that only a deeper dive into the specifics can clarify the expenses.
