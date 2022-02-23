Contract negotiations between the Cabrillo Unified School District and the teachers union, Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association, remain unresolved. The current contract expired in June 2021 and the two sides last met on Jan. 27.
A series of letters made public by the two parties has revealed their respective offers over the course of eight negotiating sessions. The exchange brings to light disagreements over what salary increase the district can afford. The superintendent and union representatives have also debated how to calculate the percent of proposed raises and issues such as the amount of days in the school year.
On Jan. 24, Superintendent Sean McPhetridge sent a letter to families and staff outlining the district’s priorities and offering a timeline of proposals that had been made over six previous bargaining sessions. According to the letter, the district began by offering a 3 percent raise for the current year and a total raise of 9 percent over 3 years. McPhetridge states that the union countered with a proposal of 4 percent per year, an amount he says the district could not afford if other district employees receive a comparable raise.
In October, the district took a new approach and proposed a flat dollar amount raise of $3,100 for all teachers. This would give a greater percentage increase for newer teachers who earn less and represent a step toward the district’s goal of enhancing salary for beginning and mid-career teachers. The district also proposed adding two days to the school year for teacher development and collaboration.
In December, the district modified the flat amount offer by suggesting a tiered approach, with teachers earning lower salaries receiving a larger increase than those at the high end of the salary scale.
In its response to the superintendent’s letter, the union criticized the district for violating the usual procedure of keeping specific details of salary negotiations confidential.
“The district has blown up these norms,” CUTA bargaining chairperson Kathleen Wall writes in a letter to CUTA members that was shared with the Review
“From the initial bargain, CUTA has advocated for a flat rate raise for all members. We want all members to get the same dollar amount added to their salaries,” Wall states in her letter. The union proposed a $7,000 raise for all teachers with the goal of achieving a salary range similar to $63,000 - $115,774 that is offered by the San Mateo–Foster City School District.
McPhetridge issued an updated letter on Feb. 15 stating that the district “offered a 5 percent total salary offer” in the Jan. 27 negotiating session and that CUTA countered with “the same 7.4 percent offer made in October.”
CUTA co-president Claudia Lunstroth responded with an email to McPhetridge posing six questions including, “Is offering a higher salary for increased work equivalent to offering a raise?”
She contends that the district includes the salary for additional work days when calculating the percentage of a raise, making the increase seem greater than it really is. The questions also probe the amount of reserve funds the district maintains especially with increased support coming from the state.
The superintendent responded promptly to the questions. “More money is more money,” McPhetridge says, even if the number of work days increases. He also argues that comparisons to other districts need to consider their funding sources such as the amount generated by parcel taxes.
