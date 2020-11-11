Labor negotiations moved one step further last week after the Cabrillo Unified Teachers Association called for a hearing to uncover the facts of the Cabrillo Unified School District’s financial situation.
This next stage in negotiations is called “fact-finding,” in which a neutral arbiter from the California Public Employee Relations Board will hear arguments from a representative from both the school district and the bargaining unit and come to a non-binding recommendation. District and union leaders said that, while this process is becoming more common in California, it is a first for Cabrillo in recent history.
The fact-finding phase comes after an unsuccessful attempt at mediation between the district and CUTA this fall following nearly two years of negotiations. The teachers’ union is asking for a 3 percent raise in back pay on their 2019-20 salaries from the district. District officials argue the school system doesn’t have the money, given its current financial climate.
CUTA Bargaining Chair Kathleen Wall said the union called for fact-finding because it is confident the process will uncover information favorable to the union’s goals.
“We would not take it this far if we did not feel like we would prevail in fact-finding,” Wall said. “We definitely believe … that the district can afford to give us a raise and they just need to see it. I think that the money is there.”
CUSD Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he will come to the hearing looking for common ground.
“At the end of the day, we believe this is a process and we will bargain in good faith,” McPhetridge said. “I think we made the case that in the past we didn't think we could afford what they are requesting and looking forward, it will be interesting to see if we can make an agreement.”
If the hearing process does not produce an agreement, the employee relations board will compile results of fact-finding mission and issue a recommendation. If that document doesn’t inspire an agreement or further mediation, the district can offer its “last, best and final” contract offer and CUTA can legally take a vote to go on strike.
Wall said CUTA plans to see the process out.
“It’s really unfortunate and exhausting,” Wall said. “To me, it's shocking that we’ve gotten to this point.”
McPhetridge said his decision-making has been based on recent financial reports and a review from the California Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team, which he says have shown unstable budget outlooks for the coming years.
“Nobody wants a strike, but ultimately, we don't control that,” McPhetridge said. “But we couldn't afford what (CUTA) asked for previously and that may change, but the budget is the budget.”
Here is the issue, the District has a mandated 3% reserve per the state. The Governing Board has a Board resolution from years ago of 16% reserve. The District has been completely transparent in their communications about this subject and has shown proof in numerous presentations and the Chief Business Officer holds monthly Finance accountability meetings with the public, and even has a Budget Advisory Committee. I have witnessed the teachers union voice in very unprofessional ways their view point, from disrupting the Governing Board meetings, to disrupting the Finance Department's budget meetings. They even protested at the District office and several board members homes, in front of their children.
The District's new administration is trying to steer the ship in the right direction, as the previous administration drove it into the ground. When the teachers see the District making improvements to the properties do they do not become deteriorated, they complain that those funds should go to them. While I fully support teachers being paid a fair wage, they have to realize they are part of the solution. I live in Half Moon Bay and have had all my 4 children attend the District's schools. They got a fine education and are now productive members of society.
The teachers agreed to a contract a few years back. They came to the table armed with demands that the District just couldn't provide. I have seen the new administration in action and I believe, as a resident, they are doing a fantastic job in the face of so much uncertainty. Look at their return to school plans on their website. You can tell that so much time, planning and effort sent into not only following the guidelines, but kept the safety of the staff, teachers and students in mind. Teachers are paid differently in different Districts partly due to the amount of money the District gets per student. If these teachers do not like working at CUSD, then they are welcome to look elsewhere. I have heard that not all the teachers feel the same way, rather the ones I have talked to in the neighborhood have said the the teachers union leadership is part of the problem. They said they mean-spirited things toward the District's administration, say nasty things about them, and talk negatively behind their backs. Maybe the teachers union needs some professional leadership, instead of some childlike people that think its all about them!
At this pandemic time, now is not the time for separation, rather we need to pull together as a community and work together! Let's get our students back to class safely and politely work on the union's issues. The students are the ones that are going to suffer if the teachers go out on strike! BTW, The teachers don't get paid if they go out on strike either!
"The District's new administration is trying to steer the ship in the right direction, as the previous administration drove it into the ground."
OK. What did the previous administration do wrong? Did they pay the teachers too much? Why did the school board allow the previous administration to screw up so profoundly?
"They said they mean-spirited things toward the District's administration, say nasty things about them, and talk negatively behind their backs."
Said those things about which administration? The one you have anonymously bad mouthed or the current one?
"BTW, The teachers don't get paid if they go out on strike either!"
Yikes!! Has anybody shared this with the teachers? Do they not know how strikes work?
Well two things are clear regarding schools:
1. Teachers are underpaid and we should pay them more money.
2. Schools don't have the money, because they're always using bonds to finance things. Thus, not only do we pay for those infrastructure things, we're also paying interest and fees on top.
Society is behind the 8-ball because growth hasn't paid for itself and our government still hasn't figured out how to charge developers for the incremental impact they cause and to reserve funds so they don't have to borrow.
I'm not offering a solution today, but I will write a paper on how to calculate the asset replenishment burden they face. That will show that A) schools don't have the funds for raises and infrastructure and B) how much more they need. Maybe we can then muster the will to raise newcomer impact fees and taxes, so that in the long run we can save money by not paying the financial services industry.
