Farallone View and El Granada elementary schools are slated to get extensive renovations to their campuses within the next year due to an estimated $50 million in bond program funding.
The construction will be split into two phases in order to keep classes running on both Cabrillo Unified School District campuses during construction. At El Granada, the first phase includes a new building with seven classrooms, including a music room, as well as landscaping upgrades and a playground. During a presentation to the Midcoast Community Council last week, CUSD Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said a fresh building is needed to replace deteriorating portables. Additionally, El Granada’s new roofs will be “solar ready,” but solar energy is a long-term plan. The district could either buy the solar panels outright or lease them through a power purchase agreement.
During the construction of the new El Granada classrooms, the district will provide portables for teachers and students. In the second phase, many of the existing classrooms north of the new building, including the library, will get upgraded.
“It’s cheaper, easier, faster and more environmentally friendly to do it that way,” McPhetridge said of the phasing.
Meanwhile, Farallone View’s first phase includes “modernizing” six classrooms and the administration office. There’s mention of electrical and lighting upgrades as well as tech systems and fire alarms. McPhetridge noted that new skylights should provide good classroom lighting even during power outages. The second phase includes renovating four more classrooms and the multiuse room, which will get an upgraded kitchen and air filtration systems.
Though enrollment at Farallone View is below 200 students and has been declining for years, the district is preparing for a potential boost in enrollment due to Midpen Housing’s Cypress Point affordable housing project in Moss Beach. The upgrades to Farallone View allow for around 250 students.
McPhetridge said that he hopes the renovations can create a popular “community hub” similar to how the school district partners with the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside and Coastside Children’s Programs.
“The multipurpose room, once it’s remodeled, is part of the reason why we wanted to upgrade the kitchen there,” he said. “What we see, it’s that place in the afternoon or evenings that could be used, whether as a rental or a partnership (with) MOUs that we do with our other partners, so community members could use that space.”
The total price tag for El Granada’s first phase, including inspections, design and permitting, comes to more than $25.8 million. The second phase could cost another $20 million. For Farallone View, renovations across both phases are $23.4 million. The projects are funded by district bond funds, $81 million from Measure S, passed in 2012, and $99 million from Measure M, which passed in 2018.
The CUSD board approved the conceptual designs in November. CUSD Chief Business Officer Jesus Contreras said his goal is to have contractors ready to build by the end of June and get all buildings open in late summer 2024. The general contractor has already been selected for Farallone View, and CUSD is interviewing contractor candidates for El Granada this month. The Division of the State Architect is still reviewing the projects on both campuses and ultimately has the final say in the design.
Plans also include new perimeter fencing around both campuses for security reasons, an unfortunate reality based on school shootings around the nation in recent years and the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay in January, school officials say. McPhetridge acknowledged that installing this kind of fencing is a sometimes controversial but necessary decision.
“After Uvalde (Texas) and recent events in this community and elsewhere, this is the standard for California public schools, to have perimeter security fencing so you can keep unwanted visitors and intruders off campus,” he said.
“There’s no statute that says, ‘Thou shall fence your school,’” Contreras said. “But the statute is, ‘Thou shall keep the children safe.’”
