New school plans

Bond money has made possible millions of dollars worth of improvements to Coastside elementary schools, including plans for El Granada Elementary School. Illustration courtesy Cabrillo Unified School District

Farallone View and El Granada elementary schools are slated to get extensive renovations to their campuses within the next year due to an estimated $50 million in bond program funding.

The construction will be split into two phases in order to keep classes running on both Cabrillo Unified School District campuses during construction. At El Granada, the first phase includes a new building with seven classrooms, including a music room, as well as landscaping upgrades and a playground. During a presentation to the Midcoast Community Council last week, CUSD Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said a fresh building is needed to replace deteriorating portables. Additionally, El Granada’s new roofs will be “solar ready,” but solar energy is a long-term plan. The district could either buy the solar panels outright or lease them through a power purchase agreement.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

