Cabrillo Unified School District board members announced on Monday they will ask voters to approve a $150 parcel tax in November. Regardless of whether the measure passes, there are dark financial clouds looming over the district that, if not addressed, will cause the district to slip into insolvency.
The district, which serves 3,200 students in schools from Half Moon Bay to Montara, is facing a $9.8 million budget gap by the 2022-23 school year. The parcel tax — which would replace a similar tax set to expire in 2020 — would cut the deficit in half, but Cabrillo officials would still be facing $4.9 million in cuts.
The exact deficit is contingent on final state funding. Another update on actual funding numbers is expected in September.
New Superintendent Sean McPhetridge faced the budget crunch at his first board meeting. “...This is a result of being inadequately funded at the state level,” he said of the deficit. “I think there are moves in the year ahead that we can make to reach fiscal solvency.”
At a special meeting on Aug. 5, the board voted to approve putting a parcel tax on the ballot this November. If passed, it would decrease the projected budget deficits.
To put the scope of the problem in perspective, one full-time position costs the district about $100,000. While that does not mean the district would necessarily have to layoff 40 employees, it would have to find a way to make such drastic cuts. The board has not yet made any decisions regarding the reductions, however, district officials say they could include layoffs, the elimination of programs and even school consolidation.
“Hopefully, the state will deliver more money, but we can’t count on it,” McPhetridge said on Wednesday. “We will have to make cuts.”
The San Mateo County Office of Education has conditionally approved the district’s budget, which means the Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team and a fiscal adviser will now work with the district to come up with recommendations for cuts. Denise Porterfield, deputy superintendent with the San Mateo County Office of Education, has been appointed as the fiscal adviser.
“If you were negative and you were going insolvent, which is where you’re headed if you don’t do these actions, (the county) would come in and do a takeover,” Porterfield said at Monday’s meeting. “They don’t care about the programs. And at the point where the county office has to come in, we do care about the programs, but we do have to get you to fiscal solvency.”
If the measure does not pass, Cabrillo Unified will have to find a way to cut another $2.6 million by 2022–23. The fiscal situation would only worsen from there, unless officials find more money or make reductions.
“It’s absolutely essential, imperative that we stabilize our budget in the short-term and work through longer-term strategy with lots of community input ... and come up with the best plan that’s going to help us best serve our community,” board President Sophia Layne said.
Elementary school enrollment has dropped by 15% in 5 years. The average age in HMB is now 49, one of the highest in the Bay Area. House price increases are falling behind those over the hill. Whether it is better schools, more activities, walkability, or making it easier to upgrade a home, changes will have to be made before this town is just seniors and people packed into rental housing.
Didn’t we just give these people money on Bonds remember 100M bucks with 100M bucks on finance charges. Does anybody know where that money is spent? El Granada school infrastructure is soo bad.... when is that money coming to Granada? Now these people want more money. It makes me believe that these people don’t know how to manage money. Sorry No this time. Pls get your house in order and bring transparency to how you spend our money.
I thought that controversial Measure M was already passed by a few questionable votes? With the current high amount of property taxes already being cut to CSD; mis-spending on infrastructures such as high school tracks, leaky roofs, white-plastic wrapped middle school buildings; and of course, the sub-par school ratings(2 and 3 out of 10?). I do believe Coastside is a better place to have pets than a place to school children. No, let it dissolve since CSD is providing more funky construction internship than basic K-12 education. Sorry I and many can no longer support sub-par administration.
I would like to know if all the folks out there that are willing to support healthcare for all, housing for homeless, resources and services to illegal immigrants are OK with the parcel tax increase. You see people free isn’t free as the California democratic party would have you believe.
The state of CA is still funding schools at 2008 levels...that level of funding simply doesn’t work for schools and districts eleven years later. Everything costs more in 2019, housing, healthcare, salaries and EDUCATION. For districts like Cabrillo that do not generate enough property taxes to meet minimum spending requirements and have to be funded by the state the 2008 level funding is literally crushing us. Not to mention the state funding does not account for regional cost of living variances and it costs upwards of 40% more than the state average to live in San Mateo County. Cabrillo is not alone, Redwood City & San Carlos also face multi million dollar deficits along with 42 other districts.
CUSD’s Parcel tax of $150 is in the bottom six in terms of parcel tax amounts within San Mateo County. CUSD is quite literally one of the poorest districts in one of the highest cost of living areas within the entire state. Get it together CA.
Numerous articles have come out regarding the record amount of property tax being collected in San Mateo county specifically and state wide in general. Why is this money not making it back to the school districts? For years Prop 13 has been blamed for school deficits, when in fact, the state is just sitting on this revenue. This is not just a local problem, look at the teacher strikes going on statewide. Why are we not electing a governor and other representatives who will fund our schools with this revenue? I would vote NO, how else to send a message that the whole structure needs to be revamped.
Not sure why people keep voting in the same old Democrats in Sacramento, but they are squarely to blame for the amounts that do not make it back to us. The City of HMB gets a puny share as well. People just keep voting for this over and over.
Not sure what causes fiscal failure. I cannot escape the feeling that in this case it's caused by spending more than they have. It's possibly for altruistic reasons, but that's neither an acceptable excuse nor an acceptable way to run a school district.
If $150.00 parcel tax will not result in solvency, there's too much money going out for the population.
I am not a fan of parcel taxes... I will most likely vote no.
John lets talk when you have time. I share your frustrations and expressed them at the most recent board meeting. I always appreciate your perspective on things.
Things are massively broken at the state and federal level when it comes to education funding. The way funding works is needlessly complex and fails to take into consideration meaningful differences that exist across our state. There is a really great group within the community working to make this change, but it will not happen soon enough for CUSD.
You're right that more is going out than is coming in. By a lot. But that's not due to overspending... just take a look at CUSDs budget. It's due to chronic underfunding based on a formula that funds schools the same way it funded them 10 years ago... and it funds them the same whether the teachers live in Kern County (median home price $218,000) or San Mateo County ($1,470,000).
Shoot me an email at my lastname.firstname(at)gmail(dot)com
What the .... ?!!! We've had a booming California economy for 10 years. On top of that we've passed numerous parcel tax and bond measures to give money to the school district over the same period. Now they are going broke? Sounds like a clear case of fiscal mismanagement.
Put me down for a no on any new parcel tax.
I agree with you Tyler. Never seems to be enough. A big fat no vote, for me too!!!!
Exactly, just let the County take over since the current board can't handle it. Make CUSD lean and mean so it's efficient and purposeful. No more bureaucratic waste!
Lean and mean? CUSD already spends $2,000/student LESS than the county average. Yet, HMBHS retains the second highest graduation rate in the county.
Detail on the districts income and expenditures can be found here: https://app.eduportal.com/documents/view/722491
Not enough nor convincing. People can either choose life style or place to raise kids. Those who can afford to put kids in private schools can also afford the life style. Other than that, public schools here are what they are worth the funding for, evidently. The school ratings overall IS $2000/student LESS, plus the goofed budgeting.
Details on where the money has gone can be found here
http://votenoonmeasurem.com/
CUSD's funding is already extremely lean, so there isn't even enough money in the budget to mismanage. I deeply care about the children in our community. I will vote YES so that important programs are not cut and we do not lose quality teachers who deserve our support.
"there isn't even enough money in the budget to mismanage" - laughably false.
Jane was all about the kids.....too bad she didn't think about the financials, which pays for the kids and the facilities that house and educate. Mold on the schools, learning deficiencies, esl slipping, et al. No wonder she retired. Although special ed and alternative programs excelled under her watch and the new Hatch looks great.
Good thing all of that bond money was spent on fixing "leaky roofs."
When you go ask people for lots of money, make sure you are going to spend it on the right things. (Don't bother trying to explain to me what money can be used for what - I know all of the specifics). Now that taxpayers have been soaked for more and more, many have hit their limit. Renew the parcel tax? Sure, maybe. Ask for more? NFW.
