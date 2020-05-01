School leaders from Cabrillo Unified School District have announced updated grading policies for this academic year in light of remote learning. Half Moon Bay High School will use an “A-D” grading system with no failing grades and Cunha Intermediate School will move to a “pass, no pass” system. District elementary schools say they will employ a more open grading scale that includes options beyond the standard reporting card.
High school Principal John Nazar said the new policy — awarding students no lower than a D- for the semester and allowing late work without penalty — acknowledges the hard work that most students are putting into remote learning while making sure those who cannot complete school from home for any reason aren’t given a failing grade. Nazar said the policy also gives teachers flexibility in determining case-by-case how to accommodate students who can’t complete their work.
Nazar said department heads met nearly a dozen times over the last five weeks to discuss the grading options with input from staff schoolwide. He said they considered other options like credit, no credit or halting grades where they stood as of March 13. According to Nazar, they settled on continuing letter grades so as to not jeopardize graduation for students while encouraging them not to give up on learning for the semester.
“A grade does mean something to us,” Nazar said. “It means something to our students. To simply dismiss an entire semester of work, our teachers felt that would be harmful.”
At Cunha, for the final, entirely remote quarter of the school year, students will receive either a pass or no pass grade. Principal James Barnes said students will pass their class if both their participation and the quality of their work meets a 50 percent threshold. Barnes said the grades will be informational and will not affect any student’s grade point average and no student will miss promotion because of a “no pass” in the final quarter.
Barnes explained they chose the “pass, no pass” option for equity reasons and because credits are not a consideration at the intermediate level. He said he acknowledges that the new policy might be disappointing to some students pursuing “A” grades, but said he hopes it will be a relief to families struggling during the pandemic.
“Not all kids can access the remote learning the way we’d like them to,” Barnes said. “There’s all sorts of reasons that there’s not a level playing field.”
At elementary schools districtwide, teachers will continue to assess students’ standards of learning, like reading level or math skills, on a one to four scale, but with additional options — “in progress,” “not covered” and “not able to assess during remote learning.” El Granada Elementary School Principal Martha Ladd said the third trimester report cards will function as a best estimate of students’ level for each standard based on samples of their work. The notation won’t factor into any decisions about advancing to the next grade.
“The goal here is to communicate with parents what happened during remote learning, with the understanding that when we return in the fall we will be fully assessing students on where they are,” Ladd said.
Although the CUSD school board policy gives the superintendent the authority to determine how students are graded, Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said he asked school leaders to come to their own decisions and agreed to approve them. McPhetridge said while some neighboring districts were quick to make grading policy changes, he wanted to be deliberate and collaborative and for each school to take the time it needed to come to a decision unique to its context and the impact grades have on those students’ academic careers.
“Because grades are so tied to our practitioners, I wanted to let them decide,” McPhetridge said.
McPhetridge said the school board will give input on the grading policies later this month, but the policies are not contingent on board approval. District principals said they were grateful for the autonomy that each policy was decided after weeks of thought, discussion and debate.
“No one said, ‘This is perfect,’” Nazar said. “But it was a consensus. No one said they could not live with it. … We know it’s not going to make everybody happy.”
