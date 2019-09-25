Cabrillo Unified School District has received the hard numbers indicating how much it must cut by December. The numbers are still contingent upon whether the parcel tax passes, whether the state pitches in one-time funding as it has before, and a few pending expenditures.
At a school board meeting on Sept. 12, Superintendent Sean McPhetridge presented a timeline for plans to decide on and implement anywhere from $2.6 to $4.2 million in cuts to stabilize the budget for the next school year. With 82 percent of Cabrillo’s funding going toward employee salaries and benefits, McPhetridge said staffing reductions and school consolidation have to be considered.
“Ultimately, and I think this is the most important thing, everybody has got to come to understand that our expenses exceed our revenues and it has caught up to the district,” McPhetridge told the board. “We must make these cuts by December or risk losing control of the district.”
School officials are continuing to meet with site administrators, local groups and stakeholders to explain the financial situation. Although some have speculated Kings Mountain Elementary School will close, McPhetridge confirmed that no decisions have been made regarding specific cuts at this point.
Currently, the district is assessing what are essential needs for district operations and gathering information for possible budget cuts to present to the board.
After the parcel tax vote in November, the district plans to have a preliminary report on short-term budget cuts. After the board decides on how to restructure the budget in December, McPhetridge told the board, he expects to see pink slips for employees going out in March.
Denise Porterfield, who is the deputy superintendent of business services for the county’s office of education, is serving as the fiscal adviser. Porterfield said she would continue to advise the district until it achieves positive certification. That means the district would be able to cover the current year’s expenses and the following two year’s expenses.
“The target funding for districts is not adequate to support the needs of students or to support the increases of the costs of education,” Porterfield wrote in an email. “The cost of living, the cost of goods and services, and infrastructure costs are escalating faster than the cost of living allowance applied to the formula.”
Cabrillo Unified School District finances
The numbers: Cabrillo Unified reported last month it expects a $9.8 million budget gap by the 2022-23 school year. To move the district into “positive” status, $4,209,661 must be cut from the budget for the 2020-21 school year. If the parcel tax passes in November, that amount will be reduced by almost half.
The fund: CUSD’s financial problems stem from the unrestricted side of its general fund. Unrestricted money can be used on anything in the district, and, because it’s the most flexible, that’s where cuts will be made. Restricted dollars are often grants dedicated for specific uses. Bond money is in a separate building fund and only used for facilities.
The biggest costs: Declining enrollment has resulted in a $400,000 loss for CUSD. A lack of one-time state money the district previously received also means $567,000 less for the district. Other factors include increasing costs for staff benefits and special education rates.
K-12 education ranking and per pupil spending. Ranking is based upon HS graduation rates, 8th grade math/reading proficiency, and number who go on to receive a bachelors degree.
1. Massachusettes - $15,593
2. New Jersey - $18,400
3. New Hampshire - $15,418
4. Vermont - $17,873
5. Connecticut - $18,958
46. Louisiana -$11,038
47. Idaho - $7,613
48. Mississippi - $8,702
49. New Mexico - $9,236
50. Nevada - $8,960
See a pattern?
Not only is California underfunding public schools across the board, it's also failing to take differences in cost of living into account. In an opinion piece this week, Jim Larimer points out that 50% of CUSD teachers make less than $70,000/yr. That would be a great wage in Kern County (Average home price $275,000) but it is unacceptable in San Mateo County ($1,250,000). The Bakersfield School District and Cabrillo Unified School District receive about the same amount of money per student per year.
Measure I seeks to renew the current parcel tax to help reduce the district deficit by $1.6 million. It will cost each parcel owner $150/year. Seniors can easily claim an exemption if they haven't already. People with disabilities and contiguous parcels are also exempt. Parcel tax money must be spent to pay classroom staff. It can't go to administrators, or buildings or out of the district. It is subject to independent oversight. All voters in the district who are registered to vote will receive a ballot - it doesn't matter if you rent or own, and it doesn't matter if you're an older adult or a young adult.
We need your help to reach the entire Coastside to explain how simple and important Measure I is. Our campaign is a group of Coastside parents, grandparents, teachers and professionals juggling this important issue with a thousand other commitments. Any help you can offer would be greatly appreciated!
YesOnMeasureI.org
Closing Kings Mountain Elementary School will have all those high-priced homes on Skyline all defecting to the Woodside School District. Another likely scenario will be for KMES to be petitioned as a charter school. Most likely a net financial loss for the District to do so.
The biggest factor is that the state is “fully funding” schools at 2007/08 levels...but we live and operate at 2019 Bay Area rates. It costs upwards of 42% more than the state average to live and do business in San Mateo County but the state’s education funding formula (LCFF) does not take into account regional cost of living variances...as a result districts in the Bay Area who are dependent on state funding like ours is cannot keep up. It also doesn’t help that schools are funded on Average Daily Attendance (ADA) anytime a child is absent (nothing is excused) the district doesn’t get paid, yet they still have to cover the cost of staffing, overhead & operations. Sacramento needs to get its act together and do right by k-12 Education, that the funding has been virtually stagnant for 11 years is shameful. CUSD is not alone, Redwood City had a $10million deficit last year, San Carlos $2.3million and the list goes on and on. Parents and residents whose property values will go down if our district is taken over by the state should be banging down the politicians doors telling them to make this right immediately...children are suffering and it cannot be put off any longer.
