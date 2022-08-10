The first day of school in the Cabrillo Unified School District looks a bit different this year with new principals at Half Moon Bay High School, Cunha Intermediate School and El Granada Elementary School greeting incoming students and families in place of their predecessors.
After three years serving as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Half Moon Bay High School, Andrew Boysen will be taking over for John Nazar as principal at Half Moon Bay High School. Like Nazar, Boysen has been in the school district for some time. Before serving as an administrator, Boysen was a longtime English teacher at the high school.
“One of the key things (Nazar) emphasized is focusing on the relationship,” said Boysen. “Really trying to build something where people feel they’re on the same plane, that they’re listened to, that their concerns are thought about in a serious and authentic way.
“That interpersonal dynamic, and creating a positive and welcoming environment, is something that really builds confidence and a sense of kindness, of caring,” Boysen said.
In transitioning to the position of head administrator, Boysen hopes to continue and grow the seeds Nazar planted.
“Knowing the community is probably one of the key things,” said Boysen. “Also knowing all levels of staff, teachers, administrators, counselors, community partners. Just knowing those people and having good relationships already, not having to construct from the ground level.”
While students transition into a new normal at school, post remote learning, Boysen is one of many heading the challenge to mitigate learning loss and support students through emotional and mental health concerns.
“It will be a multiple-year process,” said Boysen. “I don’t even want to use the term ‘normal’ because I’m not sure exactly what that means anymore. We’re still having to deal with unfinished learning, and trying to get our teachers to wrap their minds around, instead of expectations of where students should be, understanding where students are now.”
The principal said that the faculty, counselors and other support staff are fully aware of the challenges posed by COVID-19 emotionally as well as academically for students, and are working to address the needs of the entire student.
He also hopes to engage with the Latino community and second-language learners.
At Cunha Intermediate School, Jeffrey Clinton will be taking over for James Barnes. Clinton has been in education for 22 years, 12 of which were as an administrator, and five as a teacher at Cunha.
“Knowing the staff will be a huge benefit to me as the new principal,” he said in an email to the Review. “I know the staff well and have a great deal of respect for them as educators and colleagues. This school is wonderful … I really feel like it’s a family here.”
For the last few years, “Cunha is the happiest place on Earth” has been the motto hanging on his wall.
“I really want that feeling to resonate with all those visiting the school,” he wrote.
Erin O’Connor-Brown has been in education for 19 years, all at Cunha, but is now taking on the role of principal at El Granada.
“I love teaching so much, and I love being in the classroom, and I love being with students,” she said. “That being said, when you do something over and over again, the spark kind of goes out of it, and I felt like it was time to find a way to energize myself.”
As dean of students at Cunha, O’Connor-Brown dipped her toe in administrative duties and found it appealed to her organized and system-oriented skill sets.
“I want to be able to help staff and teachers be in an environment where they can be their best,” said O’Connor-Brown. “And I want to be able to support students and families in a different way.”
Another priority for the new principal is equity in education.
“I’m a big advocate for all parts of our community,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to bringing all of our community together in whatever way I can to make us stronger and more dynamic.” ▪
