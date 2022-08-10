Principal Andrew Boysen

Newly appointed Half Moon Bay High School Principal Andrew Boysen poses in front of the school in the days leading up to the new school year. While he is new to the position, he is anything but new to the district.

 Adam Pardee

The first day of school in the Cabrillo Unified School District looks a bit different this year with new principals at Half Moon Bay High School, Cunha Intermediate School and El Granada Elementary School greeting incoming students and families in place of their predecessors. 

After three years serving as assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Half Moon Bay High School, Andrew Boysen will be taking over for John Nazar as principal at Half Moon Bay High School. Like Nazar, Boysen has been in the school district for some time. Before serving as an administrator, Boysen was a longtime English teacher at the high school. 

