After nearly two years of negotiations, Cabrillo Unified School District has agreed to give its teachers a 3 percent raise for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
CUSD Superintendent Sean McPhetridge announced in a Monday letter to the district community that negotiations on Nov. 23 ended with a tentative pay agreement that will be brought forward for approval both by union members and the district’s governing board.
Pending approval, district teachers and other CUTA-represented certificated employees will receive back pay retroactive to July 1, 2019 and a raise for this year effective July 1, 2020.
“CUTA is grateful for the overwhelming support from families and the community,” CUTA Co-President Sean Riordan wrote in a joint press release with the district. “We look forward to working with all stakeholders for a safe re-opening of the schools.”
Negotiations for the pay increase began in February 2019, when teachers rejected a 2 percent pay increase, citing a rise in cost of living that outpaced the offer. They pushed for a 3 percent raise instead. Up until last week, the district had yet to make another offer due to unstable budget forecasts and financial uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the teachers’ long wait ended just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
McPhetridge wrote in the joint statement that new budget information drove the district to make the new offer last week. He and Riordan both wrote that they hope to work collaboratively in the future on budget issues.
“The district faced concerns over fiscal insolvency last year, causing us an inability to successfully negotiate well deserved raises for our teachers and other employees,” McPhetridge wrote. “Now that we have new budget information and know that CUSD is projected to benefit from Basic Aid funding status in years ahead, we are happy to close this difficult chapter.”
Incredible. They just gave in.
Solid work by the board there. Real, real solid. Perhaps the Review could find out how much this means in real dollars? Wouldn't that make sense?
