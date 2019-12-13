After months of discussion, a parcel tax election and impassioned advocacy for a variety of positions and programs, the Cabrillo Unified School District board has approved $2.6 million of actionable cuts to stabilize its financial situation.
The San Mateo County Office of Education conditionally approved CUSD’s budget with projections that indicated the district could face multi-million dollar deficits in the years to come. To avoid a county takeover, the board had to approve a list of cuts at its meeting on Thursday, Dec. 12.
The cuts the board approved will not be immediately implemented. There is the possibility more money will come from the state budget in January, and district officials said they are working with community partners to fund some of the programs or positions.
“This is the moment of truth,” Superintendent Sean McPhetridge said on Thursday. “This is when the board is asked to decide on the recommendation on actionable cuts that are required by the San Mateo County Office of Education.”
The bulk of the cuts approved come from the district's office and services. Not filling open positions such as the director of categorical programs or the district custodial supervisor, as well as reducing the number of psychologists, custodians and implementing other efficiencies are estimated to save the district $1.6 million.
At the middle school and high school, cuts include eliminating Cunha Middle School after-school sports, reducing funding for high school sports, tightening staffing and suspending the summer online credit recovery program. The savings are about $650,000.
The Half Moon Bay High School Boosters Athletic Corp have said they’ll step up their monetary contributions to offset the loss of district funding, and district staff is determining whether local groups could provide middle school sport programming.
“To have our community partners step up and (say), ‘okay what do you need? Let’s see how we can work this out,’” said board President Sophia Layne. “To me, I think this says what we all know about this community, which is we’re not going to let this stop us. This is just one thing that’s gotten thrown in our way.”
Before the parcel tax election results were known, the district had consolidation of Farallone View and El Granada elementary schools and closure of Kings Mountain Elementary School on the possible cut list.
Consolidation was taken off the table and instead of closing Kings Mountain school, the parent-teacher organization will pay for its third teacher.
But the board did approve cutting fifth-grade music, eliminating kindergarten enrichment and a science specialist position with savings around $400,000.
“Every cut is important and it affects a family, an individual,” board member Lizet Cortes-Ronquillo said. “It’s not easy.”
I'm new to the way Cabrillo runs it's schools/budgets - Can someone tell me why it would be such a bad thing for CUSD to be absorbed by San Mateo Unified?
