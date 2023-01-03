Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge announced Tuesday night that, in light of a major winter storm forecast to arrive overnight, public schools from Half Moon Bay to Montara will end early on Wednesday and that the district is likely to cancel school on Thursday.
The district is following similar decisions from neighboring school districts, including Pacifica School District, in altering the week's schedule.
The announcements come as forecasters are calling for a potentially deadly storm event over the next two days. And meteorologists say the wet weather is likely to continue through the weekend and potentially beyond.
The National Weather Service is calling for 3 to 6 inches of rain on Wednesday and Thursday, with higher totals likely in the mountains. In addition, a high wind warning is in effect for the entire region beginning at 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
