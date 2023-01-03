Cabrillo Unified School District Superintendent Sean McPhetridge announced Tuesday night that, in light of a major winter storm forecast to arrive overnight, public schools from Half Moon Bay to Montara will end early on Wednesday and that the district is likely to cancel school on Thursday.

The district is following similar decisions from neighboring school districts, including Pacifica School District, in altering the week's schedule. 

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

