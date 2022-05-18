May can seem like the longest month of the year for school administrators. At the meeting of the Cabrillo Unified governing board last week, speakers referred to “the 100 days of May” as they addressed major issues facing the district at the close of the school year, including personnel transitions, contract negotiations and new curricula.
The district will need to find new principals for its two largest campuses, Half Moon Bay High and Cunha Intermediate School. John Nazar announced last month that he will retire from the high school at the end of the year. Another vacancy will be created when Cunha Principal James Barnes becomes coordinator of student services for the entire district later this year.
The board approved a resolution to reopen contract negotiations with unions representing teachers and staff in the district. Last month the unions agreed to terms providing salary increases for this year, but the sides have yet to reach a consensus for the two subsequent years. Employees cite the need to make salaries and benefits competitive with other school districts on the Peninsula, while the district says funding uncertainties prevent it from reaching the desired levels.
Leticia Bhatia, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, presented plans for implementing significant expansions of transitional kindergarten, known by the acronym TK, and in arts instruction.
In order to comply with new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall, the district must plan on offering full-day TK instruction for all 4-year-olds no later than the 2025-26 school year. Under current rules some children miss this opportunity depending on their birthdate.
Next year, any child whose fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2 will be eligible to enroll in transitional kindergarten. Over subsequent years the date range expands so that by 2025-26 any 3-year-old who turns 4 by Sept. 1 will be able to participate.
The district estimates that as a result of expanding the opportunity, enrollment in transitional kindergarten will double over the next four years. In order to maintain the minimum requirement of one adult for every 10 students the district will need to recruit and hire additional staff.
The board also approved a master plan for visual and performing arts in the district as presented by Bhatia. The plan states the importance of arts education for students and sets guidelines and commitments for instruction across all grades.
The arts curriculum proposes that in TK through third grade students will have 30 minutes weekly for visual arts and for performing arts. The commitment increases to 45 minutes each in grades 4 and 5. At secondary levels full courses in various art forms ranging from band and chorale to web design, metal sculpting and broadcasting would be offered.
Currently many arts programs in the district are made possible with support from the PTO and other community groups. This funding mechanism does not provide equal resources to all campuses. The new plan establishes equal access to the arts in all schools as one of four core commitments. Other central values guiding the plan are empowering student expression, embedding arts in other areas of the curriculum and providing culturally relevant opportunities.
The master plan sets out a five-year trajectory for securing funding and finding staff for this ambitious arts program. Among the many challenges will be finding financial resources, offering professional development for teachers and hiring art educators who are familiar with the arts of every culture represented in the district in order to meet the relevance commitment.
