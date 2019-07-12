  1. Home
After more than a week of drinking bottled water or boiled tap water, Cañada Cove residents can now safely drink their water.

A water main break in the manufactured home park on July 3 caused management to turn off the water for five days. Water was restored earlier this week, but residents were told not to drink it until it could be tested.

Park managers say closed labs over the holiday weekend caused more delays. The senior living park, which houses 350 residents, sent water samples to the Bennett Marine Utility lab in Burlingame on Wednesday and received word on Friday afternoon that the water was safe to drink.

“We did three tests throughout the park,” said Anita Daniels, a park manager at Cañada Cove. “Everything is good to go.”

