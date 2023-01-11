San Mateo County has released a rundown of aid and resources it has provided to communities — many of them on the coast — since the rains began on New Year’s Eve. It’s important to remember that these services were often provided in partnership with municipalities, nonprofit organizations and volunteers.
Here’s a look at the numbers over 12 extraordinary days:
236: Displaced individuals temporarily housed in hotels
2,001: Meals served to displaced residents
160: Unhoused individuals enrolled in the Inclement Weather Program, which expands shelter capacity
72: Individuals served at temporary evacuation points countywide
40: Red Cross volunteers deployed
30: Generators distributed to households in Pescadero where people needed electricity for medical issues
500 tons: Bulk sand for sandbags
21,000: Pre-made sandbags provided to local residents, used by county Department of Public Works
35,000: Empty sandbags provided to residents
15,000 feet: Twine to tie sandbags. (Laid end to end that is the length of 14 Salesforce Towers.)
10,000: Zip-ties to tie sandbags
1: Cellular on Wheels mobile cellular network, stationed in Pescadero to help boost cellular service
1,417: Calls to Public Safety Communications for fire or emergency medical services on Dec. 31, 2022, alone. That compares to about 400 calls on a normal Saturday.
484: Calls to 2-1-1 for storm-related, non-emergency assistance (through noon Jan. 10. The top needs were sandbags and shelter.)
The Review thanks county Chief Communications Officer Michelle Durand for the information and her continued help through the storms.
