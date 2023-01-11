Ready to help

Volunteers stand by at the Ted Adcock Community Center in Half Moon Bay, ready to help those in need during the storms. Photo courtesy San Mateo County

San Mateo County has released a rundown of aid and resources it has provided to communities — many of them on the coast — since the rains began on New Year’s Eve. It’s important to remember that these services were often provided in partnership with municipalities, nonprofit organizations and volunteers.

Here’s a look at the numbers over 12 extraordinary days:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories