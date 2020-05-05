Small businesses on the Coastside that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are running out of places to turn to for aid.
After the first round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money in just two weeks, San Mateo County dedicated $1 million of its “SMC Strong Fund” to prop up struggling small businesses. But that fund, too, ran dry in the blink
of an eye. Overloaded by thousands of applications just hours after opening, it is now closed to new applications.
Deputy County Manager Peggy Jensen said the $10,000 grants are slated to hit the bank accounts of businesses awarded the funds this week. Of the more than 1,200 complete applications, 29 came from businesses located in Half Moon Bay, according to Jensen. But due to an allocation structure based on population, just one or two Half Moon Bay businesses will receive a grant. Around $83,000, or 8.3 grants will go to all of unincorporated San Mateo County. Jensen said the grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and more will go out as the county raises additional funds.
To fill the gap between the thousands of eligible applicants and the limited funding, San Mateo County has asked cities to contribute to the fund with money for additional grants for businesses within their jurisdiction. Of the 20 cities in the county, 12 have pledged at least one $10,000 grant’s worth of money. The city of Burlingame has pledged $500,000, the equivalent of 50 grants that will go to Burlingame businesses alone.
The city of Half Moon Bay has yet to make any contribution to the program. The city is currently discussing how to make up for a multimillion dollar deficit by the end of this fiscal year, and it appears unlikely that any funds will be dedicated to the program to assist Half Moon Bay businesses.
In response to the idea of a city-specific grant program, City Councilwoman Debbie Ruddock said the city is not a social service agency and can not give funds directly to specific businesses. That’s why a program like the SMC Strong Fund could be a possibility because it considers criteria like business size and income, which Ruddock said would be a requirement for city funding.
Councilwoman Deborah Penrose said the responsibility for raising funds for grants for local small businesses doesn’t lie with the city alone. She pointed to the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau and the local Rotary Club as avenues to offer grants or debt forgiveness.
“I think it will be a combined effort; it’s a statewide problem, not just Half Moon Bay,” Penrose said. “We are not immune to the effects of a financial downturn.”
The next week might provide a glimmer of hope. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week that the state will move into “Stage 2” of reopening, meaning some retail can resume with curbside pickup. But the minimal business some Main Street businesses might have likely won’t cover the losses incurred over the past two months of closure. And without any local or federal relief, some may close their doors for good due to the shelter-in-place and subsequent economic crisis.
