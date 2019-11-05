Economic losses for Coastside businesses as a result of PG&E’s public safety power shut-offs likely run in the millions of dollars just as many are facing the beginning of the slow season, according to responses to a Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce survey.
For many local businesses that already operate on thin margins, the outages were an extra strain, particularly since some businesses had to close shop on a weekend over one of the busiest times of the year.
“There is no way for them to recoup the costs,” said Chamber of Commerce CEO Krystlyn Giedt. “... There’s no angle of this that’s not horrific and saddening.”
There were 40 responses to the survey, Giedt said. The combined reported loss nears $500,000 and Giedt estimates the total is in the millions of dollars. This survey has only captured a small segment of the roughly 1,000 businesses on the Coastside, but Giedt is planning future outreach to gather more responses.
PG&E does not reimburse businesses for food spoilage or revenue losses, and many insurance policies don’t cover these losses either.
Aaron Little, who owns the Cove Café and Assemble to Order Catering, is battling with his insurance company to get some compensation for the $15,000 to $20,000 he says the shut-off has cost him.
“I’m not McDonald’s. I’m not Burger King. I’m not Olive Garden. I’m not Applebees,” Little said. “I am the Cove Cafe. That’s all I am. I’m a mom-and-pop-run catering company.”
Farmer’s Insurance representatives reportedly told Little his policy doesn’t cover planned outages. Little counters that the constantly changing times and dates prevented him from being able to plan.
“It’s not just a PG&E thing,” he said on the phone while he was at the store buying food to restock. “It’s an everybody thing. It’s insurance companies. It’s the county. It’s everybody.”
Little doesn’t know if he could afford another PG&E shut-off this year.
At Main Street Grill, owner Jim Ganim took as much food as he could to his home to store it in the refrigerator during the outages.
“The other food we had to throw away,” said Ganim, who estimated $4,000 in revenue loss and $1,000 in food loss. “PG&E’s not paying for it. Our insurance company isn’t paying for it. That kind of hurt.”
While PG&E has said it would offer $250 rebates to businesses affected by the Oct. 9 shut-off, Giedt said the amount is “preposterously low.”
“What business only lost $250?” she asked. “None of them.”
Even when PG&E chooses to delay or cancel outages, Giedt said businesses still lose revenue. Owners reschedule meetings, send employees home, don’t order food and take other measures to prepare for the planned shut-offs only to find out they could have remained open all along.
“They had revenue loss during days when the power was on, and they shouldn’t have had to,” Giedt said.
She described one business owner who had to rearrange and cancel appointments only to find out the power would remain on.
“(It’s) devastating to him,” she said. “That’s many thousands of dollars he lost for no reason.”
The weekends are the busiest days for many businesses along the coast, including Sam’s Coffee Shop.
“There was a big food inventory and everything went to the trash,” owner Federico Godinez said of the most recent shut-off.
While Godinez, who has only owned the coffee shop for a few months, is thankful the doors are still open, he estimates his losses are between $13,000 and $17,000.
“I would say PG&E hates small business,” Godinez said. “They’re killing us.”
The PG&E shutdowns resulted from more than one cause. The power lines to the Coastside come over the coastal mountains and the path courses through stands of trees that have been minimally managed for decades. The overgrowth of underbrush and trees has greatly increased the fuel available for catastrophic fires should one get started. The state recently passed legislation making better forest management possible, but it will take decades to reverse this.
Global warming due to the increase of CO2 in the atmosphere caused by burning fossil fuels in our homes, in our cars, to make electricity, and the many other sources of CO2 adding to the atmosphere through human activities is another cause of this recent spate of extreme weather.
PG&E has been under intense pressure to keep rates low from customers and regulators and to keep profits high by investors. One way of satisfying these competing demands is to defer maintenance and expansions.
This is not a problem unique to PG&E, every utility is faced with the same problem including our publicly funded non-profit utilities. Our local sewer system is near collapse due to deferred maintenance. Today it stumbles from one catastrophic release of raw sewage to the next. The joint powers, GCSD, MWSD, and HMB, are locked in court battles to decide who is responsible for paying for needed improvements to the sewer system.
It is easy to point the finger of blame at the managers of PG&E, they are guilty, but the problem is much larger than their mismanagement alone. The prevalent public attitude that less is always better, in government, in costs of services and goods, or that local control is always best when local means neighbors fighting among themselves is also a problem. These are problems that require changing our collective attitudes regarding costs and government.
This is laughable Jim.
PG&E is a criminal organization. At this point, probably 3-4 times over at least.
The Coastside has its obvious issues, but trying to defend PG&E is just silly.
From Larimer:
"... The joint powers, GCSD, MWSD, and HMB, are locked in court battles to decide who is responsible for paying for needed improvements to the sewer system..."
Uh, well, that's because the City of HMB (with Larimer's support) has for years shirked its fiscal responsibility to pay for the needed infrastructure improvements to handle HMB's share of the rainwater-induced inflow into the sewer system which, in turn, induces sewage backups (and overflows ) back into the entire Coastside-interconnected sewer system. This is simple fluid dynamics, which Larimer and the City of HMB refuses to acknowledge.
Where is ex-elected official, sometimes referred to as "Infrastructure Jim," when you need him??? Answer: He's off writing misleading things on the HMB Review website as usual.
There was no reason to have a power shut-off in HMB because there are no large, thick forests in HMB that pose a serious fire risk to many structures. In contrast, El Granada has a large, thick forest of Eucalyptus trees so a shut-off there could be easily justified. But this kind of micro analysis is beyond PG&E's viewpoint because they don't want to spend any money and effort on such an approach---instead preferring the shotgun approach to power shutoffs.
At some point can the Review obtain a quote from perhaps one City Councilmember? Here is what I would ask: What steps did you take to communicate to County and State officials to try to get PG&E to NOT turn off power? What steps are you taking right now to prevent this from happening in the future?
None of them - NONE - did anything.
