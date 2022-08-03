Starting mid-September, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar’s new Equity Express Farm Bus will travel the coast visiting farms and connecting farmworkers with health care, education and technology resources. The retrofitted double-decker bus is the result of more than 18 months of planning and partnerships with Bay Area biotech companies.
The bus aims to remove all barriers to accessing resources by driving them directly to farms. Three to five days per week, the bus will visit Coastside farms and invite people aboard to use the internet, meet with mental health professionals and receive medical attention.
Transportation, language barriers and limited time off work are the primary obstacles farmworkers face in accessing essential services, according to surveys from San Mateo County. Consequently, farmworkers have disproportionately poor mental and physical health outcomes and education opportunities, reflected in data from the National Center for Farmworker Health Inc. Around 3,000 San Mateo County residents are farmworkers or dependents of farmworkers.
ALAS and partner Life Science Cares, a nonprofit connecting life science companies with philanthropic opportunities, are actively searching for more corporate sponsors to sustain the project and potentially replicate the model in other areas with farmworker populations.
“This is a model that we hope can be shared across California for other farmworker communities,” ALAS Executive Director Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga said. “We’re excited to pilot and develop this in Half Moon Bay.”
The Gilead Foundation, the philanthropic nonprofit connected to the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc., is the primary financial sponsor of the program. Genentech, a South San Francisco-based biotech company with a long-standing commuter bus program, helped identify a bus and design a retrofication for the project. Pharmaceutical company AbbVie Inc. has also contributed to the project.
ALAS invites community members to learn more about the Equity Express Farm Bus at information sessions at the Half Moon Bay Library Community Room from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, 17, 24 and 31.
