Starting mid-September, Ayudando Latinos a Soñar’s new Equity Express Farm Bus will travel the coast visiting farms and connecting farmworkers with health care, education and technology resources. The retrofitted double-decker bus is the result of more than 18 months of planning and partnerships with Bay Area biotech companies. 

The bus aims to remove all barriers to accessing resources by driving them directly to farms. Three to five days per week, the bus will visit Coastside farms and invite people aboard to use the internet, meet with mental health professionals and receive medical attention. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories