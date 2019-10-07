You are the owner of this article.
Coastside prepares for power shutdown

PG&E’s public safety power shut-off event is set to affect service for nearly 800,000 customers beginning just after midnight tonight due to dry and strong wind events. A red flag warning, indicating heightened fire danger, is also in place for much of the area surrounding the Coastside. Read more

Burnese Mountain Dogs descend on pumpkin farm

image-bernese mountain dog day 01
Gita sits in the arms of her owner Peter Hanson, who drives to Half Moon Bay each year for the Bernese Mountain Dog Day. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 

Throngs of Bernese Mountain Dogs and their owners gathered at Farm John's Pumpkin Farm Sunday morning for the Eighteenth Annual Bernese Mountain Dog Day. Owners and dogs alike got a chance to mingle, go on a tractor ride and enjoy the iconic fall scenery of Half Moon Bay.

image-bernese dog day 02
Fans of the breed enjoyed the sea of fluffy dogs running about. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-bernese dog day 03
Bernese Mountain Dogs are versatile working dog originally from Switzerland. They were developed to herd cattle and keep watch over the family farm. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 
image-bernese dog day 04
Dozens of dogs and their owners traveled from around the Bay Area to attend the eighteenth annual event. Kyle Ludowitz / Review 

