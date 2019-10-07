Burnese Mountain Dogs descend on pumpkin farm

Throngs of Bernese Mountain Dogs and their owners gathered at Farm John's Pumpkin Farm Sunday morning for the Eighteenth Annual Bernese Mountain Dog Day. Owners and dogs alike got a chance to mingle, go on a tractor ride and enjoy the iconic fall scenery of Half Moon Bay.
Breaking Story
Updated
PG&E’s public safety power shut-off event is set to affect service for nearly 800,000 customers beginning just after midnight tonight due to dry and strong wind events. A red flag warning, indicating heightened fire danger, is also in place for much of the area surrounding the Coastside. Read more
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.