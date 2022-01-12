When Robert Brownstone began his first term as Half Moon Bay mayor in January 2021, the city was still in the grip of the pandemic. Vaccines were scarce and the city was about to embark on a difficult year tackling myriad issues from homelessness to affordable housing to law enforcement reform.
At this time last year, Brownstone spoke with the Review to name his top four priorities for the upcoming year. One year later, we looked at how he and the city have approached them.
-COVID-19: As of Jan. 5, 93.2 percent of Half Moon Bay residents 16 and over are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the San Mateo County Health Department. The city partnered with several health agencies to host pop-up vaccination and testing sites. Some are still ongoing at the Ted Adcock Community Center and Senior Coastsiders.
In September, after citing concerns over rising rates of COVID-19 cases and local vaccination rates, City Council unanimously denied a special events permit for a slimmed-down, single-day Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival, canceling the town’s marquee event for the second straight year. It did, however, allow permits for the Fourth of July parade and Pumpkin Weigh-off.
In early December, the City Council made plans to adopt a vaccine mandate that will require city employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The council did not allow for weekly testing as an alternative to vaccination, and the city is currently discussing the proposed policy with labor unions, including the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
-Economic Recovery: In February, the city formed the Coastside Recovery Initiative, a 17-member task force charged with evaluating methods for boosting economic growth, higher education and job creation on the Coastside. The group ultimately made 15 recommendations to the City Council in November.
Some reached beyond Half Moon Bay’s jurisdiction and involved much of the unincorporated San Mateo County coast. They included broad goals and wide-ranging timelines, such as investing more money into safety-net nonprofits, improving job training for the farmworkers, and updating commercial and community infrastructure. The task force applied for a federal grant that could provide the city with up to $500,000 to develop projects.
The city also collaborated with the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau to launch Make It Main Street, a monthly event series meant to draw people into shops, restaurants and organizations in downtown Half Moon Bay.
-Affordable Housing: Half Moon Bay is in the process of updating the housing element of its General Plan, which will provide an overarching policy to create more affordable units. In April, the California Coastal Commission certified Half Moon Bay’s Local Coastal Land Use Plan, a milestone policy that concentrates most new development in the town center, east of Highway 1, and protects coastal access.
The city is currently examining how it can build submarket-rate units for two properties it owns, at 555 Kelly Ave. and 880 Stone Pine Road. Both have limitations, particularly at Stone Pine, a corporation yard that’s being used by city employees and is surrounded by sensitive environmental habitats.
In an effort to increase housing stock, the city passed two ordinances, one for accessory dwelling units and another for short-term rentals. The former outlines building requirements and expands options for smaller, so-called junior units. The short-term rental law approved in September requires property owners to live on the rental property for at least six months, although rentals in the Commercial-Downtown and Commercial-General areas are exempt from this requirement. The ordinance also puts a 60-day limit on unattended hosting. Approximately 50 short-term rentals are currently operating in Half Moon Bay.
-Public Safety: The city adopted the Yanira Serrano Presente Program, which included three components: a new police comment and complaint line in the city manager’s office, facilitating public meetings with Coastside deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, and providing $75,000 for mental health services in the city. The last aspect brought a new partnership with the nonprofit El Centro de Libertad, which the city contracted to head a four-month pilot in 2022. It will allow a mental health professional and an EMT to respond to nonviolent and nonmedical emergencies within the city.
The city also agreed to pursue a new two-year contract with the Sheriff’s Office while requesting more services like community policing, deputy training and mental health assistance. The city held numerous public safety listening sessions and workshops and spoke with members of CAHOOTS, a community-based, first responder system, and academics from the Stanford University Community Justice Center to understand alternative responses to armed law enforcement.
The city also suffered through a police shooting in 2021. Deputies shot and killed 56-year-old Sandra Harmon in May after the woman, who carried a rifle through downtown streets in broad daylight, was cornered and failed to obey orders to drop the weapon. Amid questions about whether the shooting was necessary, the district attorney ultimately cleared deputies of any wrongdoing. The city attorney asked the state’s attorney general to review the facts of the case, but state officials said their review didn’t find cause to overturn the DA’s decision.
