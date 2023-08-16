History group wins grant
The Half Moon Bay History Association learned recently it had won an award from the national Institute of Museum and Library Services to be used to create curriculum for middle and high school students.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
History group wins grant
The Half Moon Bay History Association learned recently it had won an award from the national Institute of Museum and Library Services to be used to create curriculum for middle and high school students.
The “Inspire! Grant for Small Museums” will also help the history association further lifelong learning on the coast, according to a press release. The nonprofit also said it would produce educational materials in multiple languages as a result of the grant.
— from staff reports
Library book sale coming
The Friends of the Half Moon Bay Library is hosting a sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St.
The Friends are also accepting book donations at this time. The group is looking for adult fiction, and accepts fiction (no more than 10 years old), non-fiction, children's books in English and Spanish, and audiobooks on CD. Books must be clean and in good condition. Maximum of two boxes at a time, and donations can be dropped off at the main desk of the library.
The group does not accept foreign language books, periodicals or magazines, encyclopedias, dictionaries, textbooks, reference books, technical manuals, audio or VHS cassettes, CDs or DVDs.
For more information about the group or how to donate, visit hmblibraryfriends.org.
— from staff reports
Jim Hunter, a participant at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, wears a contagious smile, a …
A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School Dist…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
California will begin paying for free legal help with immigration for undocumented farmworke…
Marty Koughan started recording oral histories on the coast two months ago in affiliation wi…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new program to provide guar…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
El 12 de julio, la Comisión de Trabajadores del Campo del Condado de San Mateo tuvo una reun…
The San Mateo County Transportation Authority announced a new call for
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
On July 12 the San Mateo County Farmworker Advisory Commission hosted a meeting to decide it…
State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman who represent the San Mateo County coast …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.