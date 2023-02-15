Bicyclist dies after HMB crash
A 75-year-old Half Moon Bay resident has died as a result of injuries suffered when his bicycle was hit by an unlicensed driver on Thursday afternoon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bicyclist dies after HMB crash
A 75-year-old Half Moon Bay resident has died as a result of injuries suffered when his bicycle was hit by an unlicensed driver on Thursday afternoon.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, near the Ted Adcock Community Center. Deputies say when they arrived at the crash scene, the bicyclist was unconscious. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.
Investigators arrested the driver of a 2001 GMC Yukon at the scene. They say that driver, 18-year-old Miguel Jose Juarez-Perez, was cooperating with the investigation. He was booked into county jail and charged with vehicular manslaughter and being an unlicensed driver.
The name of the victim was not immediately available.
The incident remains
under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Det. Richard Deschler at (650) 363-4881 or rdeschler@smcgov.org.
— from staff reports
FEMA center opens in San Mateo
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds, which is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Feb. 22.
Specialists at the center can clarify information applicants may have received from FEMA or other agencies, explain assistance available for homeowners and renters, and help get documents to the appropriate agencies. Representatives from the Small Business Administration will also be available.
Residents who had uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from the severe storms and flooding are encouraged to apply to FEMA, although you do not need to visit the center to apply. Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362.
— from staff reports
Rescuers searched the Pacifica coast on Thursday for signs of a swimmer who was pulled from …
Coastside Hope’s mission is to provide necessities to enhance the quality of life for all ou…
This afternoon prosecutors plan to charge Chunli Zhao of Half Moon Bay with multiple felony …
The Half Moon Bay community was reeling after a devastating mass shooting at two locations. …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
President Joe Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to local officials an…
UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: The Half Moon Bay community is reeling after a devastating mass shooting …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
UPDATED 11:40 p.m.: At least seven people were shot and killed in shootings around Half Moon…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A widespread internet and cellular service outage across the Coastside on Sunday was the res…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The first thing to know about that sinkhole that opened on Highway 92 on Thursday: It’s not …
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
January continued to make a splash across the Coastside over the last week as wave upon wave…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.