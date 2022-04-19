‘Truly evil’ Pacifican gets life without parole
At Friday’s sentencing hearing for a man convicted of two murders, Judge Lisa Novak said that despite all of the crimes and defendants she’s seen, it is rare to be in the presence of true evil. She said Malik Dosoqui was the exception.
Dosoqui, a 26-year-old Pacifica resident at the time of his arrest, was sentenced to life in state prison without parole last week for murdering two people at Skyline Boulevard in 2019. He first called and then killed the cab driver from the road. The following day he did the same to a tow truck driver.
Judge Novak also found him guilty of special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and enhancements on each murder.
Dosoqui was ordered
to pay $15,000 to the Victims Compensation Board, as well as additional
restitution to victims’ families in amounts to be determined.
— from staff reports
Burglary suspect nabbed Saturday
Pacifica Police arrested a San Pedro man for a pair of burglaries that occurred in the city early Saturday morning.
The first report came from a cannabis business on the 2100 block of Palmetto Avenue. Security told police a man tried and failed to force his way through the front door. Police canvassed the area and found 32-year-old Curtis Lee Smith Jr. sitting in a car not far away. He matched the description from the store security personnel.
Later that morning, officers were dispatched to a convenience story on the 100 block of Manor Drive, which reported a burglary overnight. Surveillance camera footage showed Smith in the store during the burglary, according to Police.
Smith was booked into county jail on felony burglary and vandalism charges.
— from staff reports
No bomb found after threat
Pacifica Police got a disturbing call on Sunday from someone saying an explosive device had been placed under a parked car on the 2300 block of Beach Boulevard. Hours later, the car had been thoroughly checked, nothing was found and the roadway reopened.
The call came in at 6:46 p.m. and provided a description of the vehicle, and the caller said that it was specifically targeted.
Officers responded and located the vehicle. They restricted foot and car traffic and awaited the arrival of the San Mateo County bomb squad.
Meanwhile a man contacted them and said he “was associated with” the vehicle, according to a Pacifica Police press release. He told investigators that he didn’t know anything about an explosive device.
The bomb squad arrived nearly three hours later and by 10:45 p.m. determined there was no explosive device around the vehicle. The road was reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing and Pacifica Police ask that anyone with any knowledge of the matter call them at (650) 738-7314 and refer to case 22-1018.
— from staff reports
