More than 200 weapons
surrendered
Authorities from five county law enforcement agencies hosted an anonymous gun buyback event in South San Francisco on Saturday, collecting 264 weapons.
Hundreds of people surrendered weapons and received $50 for each nonworking firearm, $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 cash for assault weapons and ghost guns. Organizers didn’t ask questions about where the weapons came from and were concerned only about getting them off the streets.
The surrendered weapons included nine assault rifles and four untraceable ghost guns. Another gun buyback event is being planned for later this year.
— from staff reports
Discussion focuses on fire safety
Fire safety will be top of mind on Thursday during a discussion of the wildland urban interface and the need to defend Coastside homes as wildfire season looms once again.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Half Moon Bay Brewing Co. is hosting a Brews and Views speaker series discussion of fire safety. The free public forum will feature Coastside Fire Protection District Deputy Fire Marshal Jordan Motta, local master gardeners who will talk about creating defensible space around Coastside houses, and other experts.
For details, visit hmbbrewingco.com/events
— from staff reports
Single-vehicle crash cleared on Highway 92
Coastside Fire Protection District crews and other emergency personnel rushed to Highway 92 on Sunday morning to aid a driver who careered off the roadway.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 8 a.m. Firefighters stabilized the pickup truck that was on its side beyond the south shoulder of the roadway. Then they extracted the driver, who had minor injuries.
The road was clear by 9 a.m.
— from staff reports
