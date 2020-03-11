Caregiver allegedly pawns client’s
jewelry
A 50-year-old Redwood City woman reportedly pawned jewelry from one of her Coastside clients, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 15, Half Moon Bay deputies reported a theft of jewelry from a home on the 400 block Almeria Avenue in El Granada. The missing jewelry was later located at a local pawn shop. Additionally, deputies located pawned jewelry that had been reported stolen from a residence in Redwood City.
Desiree Nielsen, who was employed by Home Helpers as a caregiver, was identified as the person who reportedly pawned the jewelry. She was arrested for elder abuse, grand theft and for receiving stolen property. Nielsen was booked into San Mateo County jail.
— Libby Leyden
City signs contract with Sea Horse Ranch
The city of Half Moon Bay entered in a new contract to allow Sea Horse Ranch to continue use of city property.
The contract was delayed after some Half Moon Bay City Council members and residents expressed concern over the length of the agreement and lack of clarity on the horse ranch’s responsibilities.
At the March 4 council meeting, a six-year contract was approved and will replace the old agreement, which was set to expire at the end of the year. Stipulations include that the ranch has to pay for some of the costs related to improving access to Poplar Beach, and the ranch will be solely responsible for cleaning all horse waste on the beach. The city and ranch will review the terms of the agreement annually.
— Libby Leyden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.