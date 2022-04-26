2 men arrested for
stabbing in HMB
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested two young men accused of stabbing a teenager in Half Moon Bay.
At 12:49 p.m. on Friday, April 22, deputies responded to a report of a fight on the 400 block of Willow Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy with stab wounds. The teenager was transported to a hospital for serious injuries, Sheriff’s spokesman Javier Acosta said.
Shortly after arriving on the scene, deputies arrested two 18-year-old men, Marco Moctezuma and Michael Minasitorres, at 1:11 p.m. on the 1100 block of Main St. in downtown Half Moon Bay. Both were booked in the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on felony charges for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (650) 363-4057 or the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1 (800) 547-2700.
—August Howell
Court seeks civil grand jurors
The San Mateo County Association of Grand Jurors is looking for citizens who want to have influence as a local government watchdog, asking that they consider applying to sit on the 2022-2023 civil grand jury.
Interested volunteers fill out applications with the Superior Court that confirm they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old, reside in the county and are fluent in English.
Grand jurors must have sufficient time to work what could become 20 hours per week throughout the year. Those impaneled by the court will serve a one-year term, beginning July 1.
Apply by May 31 at www.sanmateocourt.org/court_divisions/grand_jury.
— from staff reports
