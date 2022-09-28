Group declares emergency blood shortage
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant declared an emergency after its blood supply fell nearly 50 percent from the beginning of the summer. It urges all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate and help replenish the blood supply.
All blood types are needed, especially the most commonly transfused Type O. Organizers say that emergency room personnel reach for O negative when there is not time to determine a patient’s blood type, and O positive can help anyone with Rh positive blood.
From 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Half Moon Bay I.D.E.S. Hall, 735 Main St., Vitalant will be hosting a blood drive.
Candidate sentenced for drunken driving
Steven Booker, a Half Moon Bay resident and former candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, last week accepted a no-contest plea deal after he was arrested in Belmont for driving while intoxicated in June.
Booker accepted a plea deal for driving while under the influence of alcohol above the level limit, .08% alcohol by volume. Court documents show Booker was sentenced to three years' probation, and he must complete a first offender program and spend two days in county jail.
Another misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage was dismissed as part of the deal. Another “special allegation” for excess blood alcohol was stricken.
Free flu shot clinic Saturday
COVID-19 isn’t the only virus to be wary of as the fall season begins. Experts are warning of a difficult flu season. Coastsiders can protect themselves with a free flu shot on Saturday.
The clinic, administered by Stanford medical students, is set for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Half Moon Bay Library, 620 Correas St. in Half Moon Bay. No appointment is needed, no identification or health insurance is necessary and it’s free. Those over the age of 2 are asked to wear a face covering.
