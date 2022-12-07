Library book sale Saturday

The Half Moon Bay Friends of the Library will be holding its last book sale of the year on Saturday. It is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the library, 620 Correas St. The organization notes that there is no better holiday gift than a book, and well-priced books may be found at the sale.

