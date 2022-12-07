Library book sale Saturday
The Half Moon Bay Friends of the Library will be holding its last book sale of the year on Saturday. It is set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the library, 620 Correas St. The organization notes that there is no better holiday gift than a book, and well-priced books may be found at the sale.
Cal Fire opens door for burn permits
Cooler weather across the Bay Area has prompted state firefighters to allow residential burn permits in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
A statement from Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit on Nov. 29 said it was canceling the suspension of residential backyard burning that became effective May 16. Residents must obtain all necessary permits through their local Air Resources District and verify the “permissive burn day” before.
Agriculture and hazard reduction burns within the State Responsibility Area must be inspected by state firefighters and get a Cal Fire permit. For more information on the different types of burn permits and to verify a property’s permissive burn day prior, visit baaqmd.gov/permits/openburn. Cal Fire burn permits are not yet available at the site.
A gun buyback event held in San Carlos over the weekend resulted in 288 fewer guns on the streets of San Mateo County, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
The program was sponsored by San Mateo County, a private organization called Citizens for San Mateo County Gun Buyback and a coalition of local police departments. Hundreds of people surrendered weapons and received $50 for non-functioning firearms, $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 for working assault rifles. Among the weapons turned in were six assault weapons and 18 so-called “ghost guns,” which are untraceable.
Additional buyback events are planned in 2023.
Bold robbery reported on Highway 1
Pacifica Police are on the lookout for two people suspected in a brazen midday robbery on a busy stretch of Highway 1.
According to a release, police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. They were following a report of a robbery.
A female victim told police she was in her car and stopped in traffic on southbound Highway 1, just north of Reina Del Mar Avenue when the robbery occurred. She said the suspect got out of another vehicle and approached her car. The suspect smashed her car window and removed property from inside. The victim was struck by broken glass but was not injured, according to a press release.
The two suspects were described as a man and a woman in their 20s. They were driving a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape and were last seen driving south on Highway 1.
Witnesses provided details to police who are now seeking more information. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 and reference Case No. 22-3247.
