Researchers look for long COVID experiences
In the coming weeks, researchers will be calling residents in San Mateo and San Francisco counties to share their experiences of long COVID.
The researchers from University of California, San Francisco; San Francisco Department of Public Health; and San Mateo County Health Department hope people of all races and ethnicities participate. They are particularly interested in the experiences of Latino, Black and Indigenous people, who have experienced higher rates of infection, hospitalization and death than other groups.
The goal of the National Institutes of Health study is to learn more about long COVID, including its prevalence, symptoms, causes and how to prevent and treat it. The findings will inform health departments in directing funding and research moving forward.
Long COVID refers to the lingering of physical and mental health symptoms long after an initial COVID infection. Symptoms including fatigue, fever, shortness of breath, cough, brain fog and changes in smell or taste can last weeks, months or even years. The CDC estimates that 13.3 percent of COVID infections lead to long COVID that lasts one month or longer, though studies like this one hope to shed more light on the disease.
Learn more about the evolving study at figuringoutlongcovid.org or email a representative at: FiguringOutLongCOVID@ucsf.edu.
— Grace Scullion
Coalition hosts two Friday events
The Pacific Beach Coalition has a pair of events coming up on Aug. 26 that are of interest to Pacificans interested in the environment.
There were 55 entries in the “Paint a Bucket to End Tobacco Litter” contest. Friends of the organization were asked to hand-paint buckets to replace the much-used old ones that were used at regular beach cleanups. Cash prizes are going to winners in varying categories, most of which were judged last week.
At 4 p.m. on Friday at the Pacifica Community Center, people can vote for which ones should win the People’s Choice prizes for youth and family, adult, and professional artist categories.
The buckets are more than static art pieces. The old ones were used in recycling 1.4 million cigarette butts, among other things, according to the coalion.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the coalition will be screening “The Edge of the Wild,” at the community center. The movie follows Peninsula resident Michele Salmon as she worked to save the mission blue butterfly habitat on San Bruno Mountain.
Salmon and others involved with the documentary and habitat on the mountain will be special guests at the screening. To attend, search Eventbrite.com for “The Edge of the Wild.”
— from staff reports
