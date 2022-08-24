Pacific Beach Coalition

Representatives of the Pacific Beach Coalition carefully consider the work and attention to detail that went into painting new cleanup buckets. The public has a chance to vote Friday on the People’s Choice awards for the unique artwork.

Researchers look for long COVID experiences

In the coming weeks, researchers will be calling residents in San Mateo and San Francisco counties to share their experiences of long COVID. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories