Officials on hand for ‘resiliency hub’ discussion
As the Coastside moves into warmer weather and the inevitable fire season, Senior Coastsiders invites the public to learn about its move to become an extreme heat and wildfire resiliency hub.
Through a partnership with the San Mateo County Office of Sustainability, the center has procured medical-grade air purifiers, swamp coolers and air quality monitors. Additionally, multiple back-up batteries with solar panel charging stations are housed on-site in case of power outages. In early 2022, new solar shades were installed on all windows to reduce heat transfer from the sun. These efforts will ensure that the next time the Coastside faces challenges from smoke or extreme heat, Senior Coastsiders can serve as a refuge for seniors and other vulnerable community members.
The center will hold a reception for the public to see the resiliency hub in action from 4 to 5 p.m. today, Aug. 17. Staff from Senior Coastsiders, the Office of Sustainability, local CERT, the city of Half Moon Bay and the American Red Cross will be on hand to answer questions as well as discuss actions individuals can take to keep themselves safe during times of extreme heat or smoke. Light refreshments will be provided.
— from staff reports
State Parks Foundation pays for clear trails
The California State Parks Foundation has granted $10,000 to the Santa Cruz Mountains Trail Stewardship program to study fire damage in three popular parks in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
The park stewards will assess Santa Cruz County’s Big Basin Redwoods State Park and San Mateo County’s Butano and Año Nuevo state parks for fire damage. The work will help determine the scope of upcoming projects. The state plans to use this study to determine where and how it should remove hazardous fire-damaged trees and rebuild trails and structures and manage sensitive habitats.
The funds come from the California State Parks Foundation’s 2022 Trails for All initiative, which gave $20,000 to two groups maintaining the parks. The other half of the donation went to the Redwood Trails Alliance for work in Trione-Annadel State Park.
— August Howell
Coastside man pleads not guilty to attempted murder
A Half Moon Bay farm manager charged with attempted murder at a local farm in July pleaded not guilty in court last week, according to the San Mateo County district attorney’s office.
On July 1, Martin Medina, 49, was arrested on Highway 92 after a male victim claimed Medina threatened him and fired a handgun into his trailer. Medina was booked for threats of violence and attempted murder. According to a report from the district attorney’s office, Medina and the victim both worked as managers on the farm and lived in trailers at California Terra Garden.
At a hearing in San Mateo County Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 12, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing. The case was continued to 9 a.m. on Nov. 2. Medina remains in custody on $5 million bail.
— from staff reports
In 2010, a picture of a San Gregorio father with his 2-year-old son on horseback ran in the …
Residents of Miramar and beachgoers in the area will soon mark a dubious anniversary. Almost…
"Homies with trail bikes, homies with BMX bikes, homies with training wheels — everyone is o…
A new ordinance updating the building code went into effect last week, inching the city of H…
Half Moon Bay's city manager for nearly four years is preparing to leave the Coastside for t…
Despite the crisp morning chill, Diego Silva cannonballed into the kiddie pool, splashing su…
Years of public transportation planning will result in changes to local bus routes starting …
During the 2020 campaign for state Senate, Josh Becker joked that if elected it would be eas…
Fun and fundraising while fishing
