The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside recently announced the election of new board co-presidents, Betsy del Fierro and Roger A. Estrella.
The duo fills the position that was held by Virginia Perry, who served as president from 2019 to 2022. During her tenure, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside opened its new clubhouse space at Cunha Intermediate School, expanded its golf programs, mitigated the challenges posed by COVID-19, created a Makerspace and established the five-year strategic plan. Perry will continue to serve on the board.
Del Fierro, also the founder and owner of It’s Italia restaurant, has been on the board of the Boys and Girls Club since 2018. As chair of the marketing committee, she helped develop the organization’s “Did You Know?” campaign to increase community awareness.
"I want to give back to my community,” said del Fierro in a press release. “The (Boys and Girls Club) mission aligns with the values I was taught growing up, a love of kids, teaching and embracement of all races, cultures and socio-economic backgrounds.”
Estrella also joined the board in 2018, and served as chair of the safety committee responsible for all matters of safety and emergency preparedness. In collaboration with the organization's staff, he helped develop a safety handbook for the club. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was tasked with developing “doable” protocols to keep the community and students safe.
“I always felt that children are the future,” said Estrella. “I truly believe their success is critical to our community, and our country. Young people will make our country successful if they are taught to be good citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.