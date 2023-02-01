A 5-year-old boy survived an attack from a mountain lion cub on a South Coast farm on Tuesday evening. The boy, identified as Jack by a family member, suffered multiple lacerations on his face, as well as a fracture near his eye.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road. Deputies reported that a mountain lion cub bit the boy while he was walking near his family’s Potrero Nuevo Farm around 7 p.m.
Amie Wagner, Jack’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page to cover the family’s medical expenses. She said Jack was walking ahead of his mother and grandfather when the animal pounced on him, knocking him over. Jack’s mother yelled and ran at the mountain lion, scaring it off. Officials searched the nearby area for the mountain lion after the attack but did not find it.
”He is the most courageous, adventurous little guy I have ever met and I am not surprised that if there was a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be Jack,” Wagner wrote. Jack was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident. The Bay Area Puma Project reported that it had been watching a female and two cubs in the area for several months, and staff believes that one of the cubs in the family attacked the boy.
"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said on the department's Facebook page. "Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."
Fish and Wildlife investigators say they will use DNA from Jack’s clothing and injuries to search for the mountain lion. If they find a match and catch the mountain lion, it will be removed from the wild.
Mountain lion experts say attacks like this on humans are rare, and it is not likely the cub was hunting the boy. Over the last 100 years, about 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
(5) comments
Consider installing a fence with a gate around outdoor play areas for small children.
I'm glad the child survived a traumatic and painful attack.
The cub should not be removed from its family and shrinking habitat.
Sabrina, they were on a walk near THEIR farm. Jack and his family are hardly the people. They're going to put fences around his play area. Jack is a nature boy.
And way to shame the parents, Sabrina; shame on YOU
I wish I could tell any wildlife not to touch human because it means death to the wildlife. But certainly not the other way.
I'm willing to bet good money that Jack's family is not interested in putting the cub down...
Let's hope so. But no doubt many others who think that humans have a right to dominate and kill all other species, and destroy their habitat, will be calling for such action.
