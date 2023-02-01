A 5-year-old boy survived an attack from a mountain lion cub on a South Coast farm on Tuesday evening. The boy, identified as Jack by a family member, suffered multiple lacerations on his face, as well as a fracture near his eye.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road. Deputies reported that a mountain lion cub bit the boy while he was walking near his family’s Potrero Nuevo Farm around 7 p.m.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

Sabrina Brennan
Sabrina Brennan

Consider installing a fence with a gate around outdoor play areas for small children.

I'm glad the child survived a traumatic and painful attack.

The cub should not be removed from its family and shrinking habitat.

Egok

Sabrina, they were on a walk near THEIR farm. Jack and his family are hardly the people. They're going to put fences around his play area. Jack is a nature boy.

And way to shame the parents, Sabrina; shame on YOU

Petsnotmeds

I wish I could tell any wildlife not to touch human because it means death to the wildlife. But certainly not the other way.

Egok

I'm willing to bet good money that Jack's family is not interested in putting the cub down...

Tyler Durden

Let's hope so. But no doubt many others who think that humans have a right to dominate and kill all other species, and destroy their habitat, will be calling for such action.

