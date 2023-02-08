A 5-year-old boy survived an attack from a mountain lion on a South Coast farm on Jan. 31. The boy, identified as Jack, the son of Suzie and Jay Trexler, suffered multiple lacerations on his face as well as a fracture near his eye.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Tunitas
Creek Road. Deputies reported that a mountain lion cub bit the boy while he was walking near his family’s Potrero Nuevo Farm around 7 p.m.
Jay Trexler put out a statement after the attack. "We are going to give our son all the love and care he needs, and then when he is absolutely ready, we'll start hiking again because that is what we do," he said. "We are an outdoor-loving family, and this experience will not take that away from us. I think it's important to not be afraid of mountain lions but to take care and be alert when you are in their habitat."
Amie Wagner, Jack’s aunt, started a GoFundMe page to cover the family’s medical expenses. She said Jack was walking ahead of his mother and grandfather on Tuesday evening when the animal pounced on him, knocking him over. Jack’s mother yelled and ran at the mountain lion, scaring it off. Officials searched the nearby area for the mountain lion after the attack but did not find it.
“He is the most courageous, adventurous little guy I have ever met and I am not surprised that if there was a kid who could wrestle a mountain lion and come out on top, it would be Jack,” Wagner wrote. Jack was taken to a hospital the night of the attack. He is expected to recover from his injuries and was released on Feb. 1.
The Bay Area Puma Project, an advocacy and educational group, reported that it had been watching a female and two cubs in the area for several months, and its staff says it's likely one of the cubs in the family attacked the boy. The group believes the cub was not hunting but reacted instinctively because it was startled.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife initially stated it was investigating the incident. Officers used DNA from Jack’s injuries to identify the mountain lion. But on Friday, Capt. Patrick Foy said the state and allied agencies were calling off the search because they were denied access to private property by the landowners. The addition of stormy weather would have made the search more difficult.
“This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture of the offending mountain lion,” Foy said.
Foy said investigators would have captured and held any mountain lion they found. If the DNA didn’t match, the mountain lion would be released. If they caught and identified the offending animal, upper management “makes a decision based on the totality of circumstances,” Foy said. This could involve removing the mountain lion from the area or even euthanasing it. The latter has been done in the past, Foy said.
Mountain lion experts say attacks like this on humans are rare, and it is not likely the cub was hunting the boy. Over the last 100 years, about 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California, three of which were fatal, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
