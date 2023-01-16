Updated 3:25 p.m.: A boulder that that was blocking the southbound lane of Highway 1 north of the Devil's Slide tunnels was cleared by about 3 p.m., according to CHP. It was first reported in the lane at 11:24 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m., crews had set up traffic cones and were moving traffic around the boulder, but there were delays. A CHP officer called dispatch to request "heavy equipment" to remove the obstruction.
At 3:15 p.m., CHP dispatch traffic indicated the road was clear and that an officer would stay in the area until 4:30 p.m. to monitor traffic near the tunnels.
Thanks so much for your efforts to keep us informed. SMC alerts are erratic at best - still nothing posted about this by them.
Eyewitness photos put the blockage on the north side of the tunnels, blocking the southbound lane.
