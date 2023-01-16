Updated 12:48 p.m.: A boulder that appears to be about six feet in circumference was blocking southbound lane of Highway 1 north of the Devil's Slide tunnels. The first report was at 11:24 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m., crews had set up traffic cones and were moving traffic around the boulder, but there were delays. A CHP officer called dispatch to request "heavy equipment" to remove the obstruction.
Highway 92 is open with one-way traffic control.
We'll post more as we know it.
(2) comments
Thanks so much for your efforts to keep us informed. SMC alerts are erratic at best - still nothing posted about this by them.
Eyewitness photos put the blockage on the north side of the tunnels, blocking the southbound lane.
