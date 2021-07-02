A body washed ashore around noontime on Friday at San Gregorio Beach that officials say may be Florentino Suan Pasco Jr., the Stockton man who disappeared into the surf last week at Tunitas Creek Beach.
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Eamonn Allen said detectives are on their way to the scene to identify the body, a male in his 30s, whose description is consistent with Pasco's identity.
Pasco was reported missing from his group in the early morning on June 24. Sheriff's deputies began a search for the man, who his friends believed went into the water, but they were unable to find him. The San Mateo County Harbor District and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aided in the search, which was called off that afternoon.
This article will be updated with more information.
