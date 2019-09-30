  1. Home
Harbor Patrol worked case
The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol was the first to respond to word that a man was floating in the outer harbor. Barbara Anderson / Review

A 70-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found dead in the water at Pillar Point Harbor on Sunday morning.

At 8:30 a.m., a stand-up paddleboarder reported to the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol that he saw a man floating in the outer harbor. Authorities pulled Charles Ginsberg out of the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Ginsberg was not wearing a life jacket, according to Deputy Harbor Master Cary Smith. Ginsberg was well known in the harbor community and had recently purchased a boat and had it anchored in the outer harbor.

Smith said he did not know the cause of death. He said that wearing a life jacket when near or on a boat greatly increases the chance of survival in the case of accident.

The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and CalFire responded to the incident.

— Libby Leyden

