A 70-year-old Half Moon Bay man was found dead in the water at Pillar Point Harbor on Sunday morning.
At 8:30 a.m., a stand-up paddleboarder reported to the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol that he saw a man floating in the outer harbor. Authorities pulled Charles Ginsberg out of the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was not immediately available.
Ginsberg was not wearing a life jacket, according to Deputy Harbor Master Cary Smith. Ginsberg was well known in the harbor community and had recently purchased a boat and had it anchored in the outer harbor.
Smith said he did not know the cause of death. He said that wearing a life jacket when near or on a boat greatly increases the chance of survival in the case of accident.
The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and CalFire responded to the incident.
— Libby Leyden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.