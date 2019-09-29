  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories

Authorities on Sunday morning pulled the body of a man out of the water at Pillar Point Harbor on Sunday morning.

The man was described as a 70-year-old who was alone in his boat in the outer harbor at the time of the incident. Authorities speculate that he may have been trying to climb from his boat into a kayak when he fell into the water.

Officials haven't released the man's name as of Sunday morning. The cause of death was not immediately available.

The San Mateo County Harbor Patrol responded to the incident.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments