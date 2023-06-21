Authorities are investigating a suspected drowning after a woman’s body washed ashore at Montara State Beach on Sunday afternoon. A beachgoer reported that the body was discolored and in a severe state of decomposition. A California State Parks spokeswoman confirmed it was a woman, but they were unable to determine any other identification as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing.
Body found at Montara State Beach
August Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Stories
- By Chris Hunter, special to the Tribune
-
Benjamin Franklin is known for many things but most people are unaware that in Philadelphia …
- By Peter Tokofsky
- Updated
At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of …
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Peter Tokofsky
- Updated
Politicians, advocates and community members gathered on Saturday at the Cabrillo Event Cent…
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Peter Tokofsky
-
Negotiations between the Cabrillo Unified School District and Cabrillo Unified Teachers Asso…
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Peter Tokofsky
- Updated
The Half Moon Bay and Pescadero I.D.E.S. societies celebrate the annual Holy Ghost Festival …
Peter Tokofsky
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By August Howell
-
▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
August Howell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- By Adrian Jose Fernandez Special to the Review
-
A truly wild border is marked by the foaming waterline along every beach on the West Coast, …
- By April Seager
- Updated
SamTrans announced that it will start offering an on-demand microtransit service in Half Moo…
April Seager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Updated
Thirty seniors who are active in the Pacifica Senior Center enjoyed a field trip to Oracle P…
- Updated
The Half Moon Bay branch of AAUW proudly boasts of being vital and enthusiastic here on the …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.