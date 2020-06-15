The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has released disturbing body camera footage and the 911 dispatch call related to the killing of a Eureka woman in Half Moon Bay on May 5. The woman was shot multiple times in a Main Street parking lot by deputies who responded to a call of an armed woman who was talking of a race war.
The woman, later identified as 56-year-old Sandra Lee Harmon, died while being transported to a local hospital.
At about 7:25 p.m. on May 5, Harmon, who was in town visiting her daughter, was reportedly armed and walking down Main Street near Monte Vista Lane. In security footage apparently taken just before the fatal confrontation, she can be seen walking south on Main Street, crossing Miramontes Street. In the grainy footage, she appears to be carrying a gun and what a witness said was a bottle of wine.
The subsequent 911 call was urgent.
“She said, ‘Ma’am, you should be aware that you better take precautions. There is going to be a race war tonight,’” the caller told the 911 dispatcher.
Deputy David Dominguez can be seen on his body camera footage speaking with the 911 caller at the scene. Initially, deputies could not find Harmon. Shortly after speaking with the 911 caller, Dominguez went to a trailer behind Pasta Moon looking for some sign of the woman with the gun. He had apparently deactivated his camera.
The Sheriff’s Office released footage of what happened next as it was captured from the body cameras of two of the responding deputies. However, the video included with the footage says, “In the fast-moving situation with incoming fire, deputy Dominguez did not activate his body-worn camera.”
The Sheriff’s Office says Dominguez encountered Harmon as she stood in the doorway of a motor home parked in the lot behind Pasta Moon. Authorities say Harmon fired first and that Dominguez discharged his weapon. The sound of gunshots brought deputy John Baba running to the scene.
At this point, Harmon is walking near the motor home and the gun is on the ground. Both deputies ordered Harmon to the ground. Instead, she can be seen reaching for her weapon before both Dominguez and Baba fire repeatedly. It is difficult to make out the number of shots on the video.
Harmon falls to the ground and a third deputy handcuffs her.
Harmon’s family described her as being troubled and suffering from mental health issues. She was a mother and wife and was a peaceful person, according to her daughter Willow Grace.
Juan Blackwolf lives in the trailer behind Pasta Moon. He was detained while deputies investigated in the wake of the shooting. He can be heard on the body camera footage speculating that Harmon committed “suicide by cop.”
Baba has been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately two years and previously worked as a police officer at another agency. Dominguez started at the Sheriff’s Office in August 2016 as a correctional officer and became a deputy sheriff in 2018. Both have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation from the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal administrative review.
The Review made a public records request for the footage the day after the shooting. It was delayed while investigators conducted interviews and again for technical issues, the Sheriff's Office said. It was released in a video report that included a narrative from Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said earlier this week he anticipates his office to complete investigation of the incident to be complete the first week of July.
Why was this victim transported to a hospital in an entirely different county?
Incident at Main St in HMB on a weekday 7pm and they transport all the way down to Stanford Medical Center... doesn't make sense.
Sheriff's press release described a firefight... That was a firing squad.
I count six revolver shots from Cuevas body with victim eight feet or more from weapon on ground before she awkwardly duck walks back to the weapon and is killed.
If you're a resident of SMC with a history of mental illness your odds of dying at the hands of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department go up astronomically.
You did not realize that Stanford is the closest trauma center did you? Poor people just reacting emotionally with no facts.
he asked a question. I wondered too. You provided an accurate though snide response. I guess you think that reflects well on you.
That is odd that they took her to Stanford. The closest Hospital by far is San Mateo County Hospital. Going to Stanford adds at least 10 minutes.
The video has been edited. Bolanos's explanation for it being turned off does not add up. Every officer activated their video when they go out of the car. Dominguez does too the first time. There was no hectic situation when he got out of his car the second time. The deputy got out of car and proceeded to knock on a door without turning on the video. There should be video of Dominguez turning off his Body cam. When I filed my PRA request I made it clear I wanted the unedited raw video. The edited video is what they provided to everybody who asked.
The narrative supplied by Bolanos fails to disclose that the over under shotgun was for all intents and purposes, empty. Both shells had been fired. Not saying the cops could be expected to notice that during the event but it is a fact the Sheriff chose to gloss over.
The narrative put forth states that Dominguez was behind his patrol car when Harmon shot at him. There would be broken windows. If she did shoot at him, his vehicle would have been peppered with bird shot.
Toss in their fib about technical difficulties and that Bolanos is known enabler of dirty cops. The SMCSO makes it hard to except their version of anything.
"The video has been edited." You have absolutely no proof of what was edited. Typical Ullom reaction.
August. All you have to do is watch. There is video from the body cam Deputy David Dominguez that was already activated before he got out of his car to speak with witnesses on Main Street. We only see a portion of that video. We are to believe that he turned it off but because of the editing, we don't see that happen. We also only see portions of the other body cam videos. And we have Bolanos claiming that the video wasn't reactivated because of gun play but that is bogus. The Deputy got out of his car and approached the trailer before he encounter Harmon.
That video, the video of the most crucial aspect of the incident, is missing. The video we were shown has been edited.
Look , you can train cops for a lot of situations - its not easy - but since we have had videos both cops and citizens who hire the cops who keep us safe can show us the video to help see what happened ... why are the cops allowed to turn off their camera? We just want the truth of what happened in a a shoot out etc - would it not be better for both cops and citizens and victims family to know what happened ... Who is obfuscating this???
The person wearing a body cam should not be able to turn it on and off.
Many, many police forces respond differently to 911 calls like this one, preventing needless deaths. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=We30EJcXoRs
Thanks for sharing that Steve. I got about half way through the doc. I’ll finish tomorrow.
