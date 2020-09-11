  1. Home
  2. Local News Stories
Work complete
Steve Anderson put the finishing touches on the city's "Black Lives Matter" mural on Friday. Adam Pardee / Review Adam Pardee

A Bay Area artist put the finishing touches on the city of Half Moon Bay’s “Black Lives Matter” mural on Friday afternoon.

The city commissioned Steven Anderson, an Oakland-based artist, to complete the piece nearly three weeks after the City Council unanimously approved its placement on city property. Painted in the movement’s now-iconic yellow and black color combination, the mural is the City Council’s display in support of racial justice.

The mural spans a 7-by-10-foot section on the corner of the City Hall’s south-facing wall and overlooks the parking lot that runs between Main and Johnston streets. It cost the city $1,500, less than the original $2,000 estimate.

Anderson recently helped with an Oakland mural depicting the names of Black people killed by police. The Half Moon Bay installation is his only other Black Lives Matter-related piece.

On Thursday, Anderson worked nearly eight hours sketching the design, “planning as he worked,” he said. On Friday, he arrived at 9 a.m. to begin filling in the details with spray paint.

Half Moon Bay resident David Eblovi proposed the idea on behalf of his two young sons. With council support, Eblovi and City Manager Bob Nisbet agreed on the dimensions, color palette, three-line letter design and location. Nisbet received a referral for Anderson and they finalized an arrangement with the artist last week.

The original design was of big block lettering spanning the parking lot’s pavement, much like the murals in major metropolitan cities from Washington D.C. to Seattle. But the final product on the upper corner of a wall responds to concerns of paint washing into the drainage system, wear from car traffic and concern over defacement.

Eblovi and his wife, who owns a shop in the building immediately across from the mural, are considering installing a camera to deter tampering. Nisbet said he is also willing to install a camera and will do so if Eblovi is unable to.

“The council put it up and we want to take care of it,” Nisbet said.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments