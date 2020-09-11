A Bay Area artist put the finishing touches on the city of Half Moon Bay’s “Black Lives Matter” mural on Friday afternoon.
The city commissioned Steven Anderson, an Oakland-based artist, to complete the piece nearly three weeks after the City Council unanimously approved its placement on city property. Painted in the movement’s now-iconic yellow and black color combination, the mural is the City Council’s display in support of racial justice.
The mural spans a 7-by-10-foot section on the corner of the City Hall’s south-facing wall and overlooks the parking lot that runs between Main and Johnston streets. It cost the city $1,500, less than the original $2,000 estimate.
Anderson recently helped with an Oakland mural depicting the names of Black people killed by police. The Half Moon Bay installation is his only other Black Lives Matter-related piece.
On Thursday, Anderson worked nearly eight hours sketching the design, “planning as he worked,” he said. On Friday, he arrived at 9 a.m. to begin filling in the details with spray paint.
Half Moon Bay resident David Eblovi proposed the idea on behalf of his two young sons. With council support, Eblovi and City Manager Bob Nisbet agreed on the dimensions, color palette, three-line letter design and location. Nisbet received a referral for Anderson and they finalized an arrangement with the artist last week.
The original design was of big block lettering spanning the parking lot’s pavement, much like the murals in major metropolitan cities from Washington D.C. to Seattle. But the final product on the upper corner of a wall responds to concerns of paint washing into the drainage system, wear from car traffic and concern over defacement.
Eblovi and his wife, who owns a shop in the building immediately across from the mural, are considering installing a camera to deter tampering. Nisbet said he is also willing to install a camera and will do so if Eblovi is unable to.
“The council put it up and we want to take care of it,” Nisbet said.
Congratulations, HMB, you've cured racism!!! Although, as a person of color (I am brown, family is from Mexico), I don't feel that this mural is inclusive in any way.
I really wish that the city council would deal with problems that actually exist in HMB, such as lack of affordable housing, horrible traffic, lack of jobs, homelessness, etc. I know that I am not the only who feels this way, and I know that I will be attacked for this, but pandering like this fixes nothing. Nobody will look at the mural and reconsider their desire to commit a "hate crime" or dropping a racial slur on a passerby. This is just another self-serving act so city council members can feel good about themselves.
Hi Local,
I attended both city council calls where the idea was proposed by the Eblovi family, discussed and debated by the city council. There is nothing to stop you from proposing an idea that addresses affordable housing, traffic, homelessness, etc.
These are all issues that most of us care about, some deeply (including myself). A mural in support of racial justice does not take away from any of these. It is possible to be an advocate for many different causes. Does a mural cure racism? Probably not, but its movement in the right direction and engages people in conversation around these issues that we so often ignore.
Probably not? If you truly believe that this mural will cure any type of racism, you're lying to yourself. This is not a conversation that people want to have. They are either for it or against it, nobody is changing their mind. But that is not my point. My point is that this mural serves no purpose other than to grandstand. It's no different than a person flying the American flag off the back of a truck. Who are they doing it for? Themselves. It's not like a person who hates America is going to see that flag and have a sudden change of heart.
And let's be clear about another thing, the city represents its people, and not all the people will agree with the BLM ideology. Would you feel the same way if the city had painted "MAGA" on that same wall? I know I wouldn't want that. The city has no place endorsing any type of ideology or political candidate.
If the city is in favor of the simple idea of supporting black lives, then when are they going to include brown lives into their mural? Do we not matter? Are brown people not the victims of violence in this country as well? I shouldn't have to attend city council meetings to educate our elected leaders that stuff like this is a waste of their time and our tax dollars.
