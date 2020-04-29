Tuesday was Half Moon Bay resident John Lynch’s 95th birthday, and it was one to remember. Around 6 p.m. on the normally sleepy Ruisseau Francais Avenue, a line of cars appeared seemingly all at once, before a fire truck appeared to lead the way. The procession paraded by Lynch’s house, honking and holding signs as he sat in the driveway, armed with his signature megaphone.
An unacquainted neighbor might have thought it was a local holiday, but when it comes to Lynch, it seems there are very few on the Coastside with whom he is unacquainted. A longtime Coastside resident, Lynch is known for his on-the-ground environmental and political activism — from demonstrating against the long-contemplated Highway 1 bypass to opposing local pipelines and working to save the Main Street bridge — and for singlehandedly gathering the majority of signatures on any issue of the day.
Since he retired, Lynch said, he’s been involved in 30 advisory petitions, initiatives, referendums and recalls. And he’s won 26 of them.
“He’s our chief citizen activist in Half Moon Bay,” said former Half Moon Bay mayor and current City Councilmember Debbie Ruddock, who is a longtime friend of Lynch’s. “There’s no question about it.”
Prior to the shelter-in-place order, Lynch and his family had planned a giant 95th birthday bash to be held at Pasta Moon this weekend. But after it was canceled, his large network of friends and family weren’t going to let the local activist’s birthday go uncelebrated. So they planned a Zoom birthday party for Tuesday afternoon followed by a parade in the evening. His notorious “Bypass my ass” sign from the Devil’s Slide fight was in attendance at the parade and Zoom call, too.
Ruddock said she first met Lynch when she was working on Measure A, a growth control initiative, and said he jumped right in to help out. She later worked to appoint him to the planning commission, and said the rest is history.
“Between then and now, he’s basically been our top signature-gatherer and he’s become our go-to guy,” Ruddock said.
To those who work, protest and plan alongside him, Lynch is a magnetic force. Moss Beach resident Jack McCarthy, who has known Lynch for 25 years, said he has fond memories of standing in front of Safeway for hours asking residents to sign a petition and waving signs on Main Street in protest.
“When he says it’s time to go do something, there’s some unstoppable urge to follow him,” McCarthey said.
And even when times get tough, Ruddock said, Lynch persists. She said he’s been nearly run over, had clipboards flipped off his table and “had run-ins with some pretty important people in town.”
But at 95, Lynch is still in good health. And his neighbors and friends say there’s no one like him on the Coastside.
“He’s ruffled a lot of feathers, and he’s made a lot of friends, and I can’t imagine Half Moon Bay without him,” Ruddock said. “He’s irreplaceable.”
Happy Birthday Mr. Lynch!
[happybirthday] John! Thank you for all the causes you have supported, whether or not I agreed with all of them. I think I've signed petitions re most of them. You are a local hero. I'm proud to have been Mrs. Claus to your Santa in front of Safeway raising money for Coastside Hope some years ago. And I'm proud to give you a hug every time I see you with a bullhorn or a petition. Once I even had the pleasure of writing an article for the Review about you for the Senior Page. Just keep on keepin' on, John!--Suzanne Black
A big milestone ... 95 years old! And the Revjew left out one of John's many Causes, which was to collect signatures for the FIRE BOARD RECALL to get it on the Ballot and "Keep CalFire", saving Citizens Millions of Dollars.
