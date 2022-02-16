Local governments would be required to permanently offer the option of virtual participation in public meetings under a bill introduced this week in the state Legislature.
In addition to making permanent remote access to and livestreams of public meetings, Assembly Bill 1944 would allow local governmental bodies that meet remotely to waive a provision of the state's Brown Act that requires public officials to disclose their private address if they intend to participate in meetings virtually.
Co-author Assemblyman Alex Lee of San Jose argued that teleconferenced meetings and remote participation options have made it far easier for members of the public, who may be unable to attend a government meeting on a weekday morning, to express their thoughts on local policy matters.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, saying that the bill would have limited meeting flexibility and increased operating costs for the affected cities, counties and other governmental bodies.
