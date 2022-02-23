State Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco last week announced he's proposed legislation to decriminalize jaywalking, which, he said, is often arbitrarily enforced and disproportionately affects people of color.
Assembly Bill 2147, the Freedom to Walk Act, would decriminalize jaywalking when the roadway is clear to cross.
Instead of repealing the state's jaywalking laws, the new bill would instead clarify an officer can only approach a pedestrian for jaywalking when there is immediate danger of a collision, according to Ting's office.
