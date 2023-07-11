The nonprofit organization Big Wave Group has announced that it had accepted $12.5 million to build long-term housing in Princeton for up to 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Bay Area office of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a nationwide organization specializing in nonprofit community development for underserved communities, is contributing nearly half of the estimated $30 million housing project, according to a release from Big Wave. The nonprofit says the rest of the funds will come from selling residential memberships via a community housing cooperative, grants and private donations.
Swenson Builders, a developer and general contractor based in San Jose, has been chosen to build the two-story, 50,000-square-foot two-story residence near the Half Moon Bay Airport. The 36-unit residential building will have a 10,000-square foot outdoor courtyard, common room, commercial kitchen, and several multi-bed rooms.
After decades of debate and delays, Swenson crews are expected to start construction later this year and take at least 18 months to complete the building. The project will be located on 6.9 acres of donated land next to the Big Wave Farm, which hosts an educational and skills-development hub for the Bay Area special needs community.
“I want my vulnerable 34-year-old special-needs daughter to have a lifelong place to live when I’m no longer here,” said Jeff Peck, Big Wave founder in a prepared statement. He started the project more than 20 years ago. “Like all adults, she wants to live in a community of her peers, where she is safe and yet has independence and the opportunity to thrive. There are few other choices for our adult kids, so failure is not an option.”
(11) comments
I really want this to be true but their narrative keeps changing. Three years ago Peck said he had everything needed to have people living there 18 months ago.
I really want to be wrong but promises that have been made in the past have not been kept. The housing is desperately needed. The opposition is as self-centered as it comes around these parts.
But....this: -- https://www.hmbreview.com/news/big-wave-breaks-ground/article_5c4fd11e-e178-11ea-b2ed-277cdec60c40.html
The linked story is three years old. How is it that they broke ground on a project they didn't have the money to deliver? Why did they PROMISE people who already have more to deal with than the vast majority of us that they would have a new home when they clearly did not?
Well, let's all hope they prove I am wrong. Until then, congratulations to the families who have the money to buy in.
Congratulations--great news!
What wonderful news! It's about time that this project moves forward. The opposition to it has been shameful.
Yay!!! My friends will finally have a place to live semi-independently, and their aging parents will finally worry less for their futures.
Great news. Been following this project's progress for years and it's so inspiring to know it is actually happening soon! A much needed landing place for those that cannot care for themselves. [love]
Welcome to the under-privileged world of the MidCoast where there is NO Evacuation Plan or Emergency Shelter nor even any Street lights along Airport Street, and where both cyclists and pedestrians have been hit & killed by cars. Let’s just hope at some point the County will start funding amenities for the taxpayers over here, too!
It's housing Cid. Desperatly needed housing for people who deserve our support. Housing for challenged adults is not an amenity. You should count your blessing that you have what it takes to buy and pay for a house. I get that you worked harder than just about anybody to obtain your piece of the pie but come on. Even somebody like you who has acquired so much all on your own should be grateful you don't have to fight the battles the parents of these deserving people have to fight.
And Cid, the Shenkmans, the Pecks, and parents like them, well, they pay taxes too. Probably a lot more than you or I.
As for folks like us being underprivileged, I don't feel that way. I feel blessed.
Alleluia!!! Finally it can go forward. Thanks to the Big Wave boatman d if directors and hard working parents for your tireless persistence
This development is being built in an area that needs to be evacuated during a tsunami. There is only one road Along the airport going parallel. This could be a evacuation bottleneck leaving people trapped. If this is built, a road going up the hill behind the development to safe ground is a must. There are hiking trails but they are not maintained well in the lower area. So developer should create a safety route other than airport road. We will probably never see a Big tsunami here but we did have one in the 40’s and this area did flood and structures were destroyed. So better to be safe about it. Thanks
Congratulations. This is a long time coming. Your perseverance paid off
Excellent article about a much needed community development. Thank you August. GO DUCKS!
