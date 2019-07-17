With two major earthquakes rattling Southern California earlier this month, many in the Bay Area are asking themselves when the next “Big One” will hit.
The Hayward Fault runs along the East Bay, and experts say it is the most likely fault on which this big earthquake will occur. However, the evidence suggests a large earthquake will have consequences for the coast regardless of the fault lines. “We shouldn’t get complacent about thinking it’s the East Bay’s problem and (we) don’t have to worry about it,” geophysicist and Stanford professor William Ellsworth said.
The San Gregorio Fault is closest to Half Moon Bay, and experts say the probability of a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake on it sits at about 6 percent before the year 2043. In the Bay Area, there’s a 72 percent likelihood of one occurring over the same period somewhere in the region.
Stephanie Ross, geophysicist at the U.S. Geological Survey and a Half Moon Bay resident, said research suggests there were two earthquakes, of about a 7 magnitude, on the Coastside fault in the last 1,400 years.
“If it’s a 6 percent chance of a disaster, then it becomes worth taking the steps to mitigate it,” said Andrew Michael, who also lives in Half Moon Bay and is a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
While the San Gregorio Fault is the closest, the more infamous San Andreas Fault isn’t far away. And there’s a 22 percent probability that a major earthquake will occur in the next two decades there.
“An earthquake on the San Andreas (Fault), which is actually a more likely earthquake, is almost as bad for us,” Michael said.
A major quake anywhere in the Bay Area could isolate Half Moon Bay and the surrounding areas. Coastal bluffs could collapse from the shaking, causing landslides, which could then prevent resources from reaching the town.
“San Gregorio would impact the Bay Area, but it wouldn’t be quite as widespread. We might not have as much trouble getting help,” Ross said. “If a San Andreas event hit, the whole area is going to be highly impacted.”
“We would expect landslides,” Michael said. “Certainly, we have people living on steep slopes in places like El Granada. Again, whether or not each site is really at risk for a landslide, site-specific engineering studies would need to be done.”
While intense shaking, landslides and building damage are hazards the Coastside can expect, tsunamis resulting from a Bay Area temblor are unlikely. Ross said the faults here are strike-slip faults, which move horizontally and do not push water up into a tsunami wave. A distant earthquake could cause a tsunami, not a local one, Ross said.
“I think people have a picture of the tsunami in Japan,” Michael said. “They think that could happen right here. We’re actually not vulnerable to tsunamis that large.”
One particularly unique challenge the Coastside faces, however, is not being able to study its closest fault as easily. The San Gregorio Fault is predominantly offshore making it difficult to dig trenches and collect data.
When the Big One does come, Ross, Ellsworth and Michael said the Coastside should be ready, no matter which fault it happens on.
“Anything that happens in the Bay Area impacts all of us,” he added. “We have people who live and work and commute long distances. We’re not little isolated towns.”
