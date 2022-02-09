The Sempervirens Fund announced last week that it successfully raised enough to complete the purchase of the 153-acre gateway property adjacent to Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
The environmental group launched a campaign for contributions when Verve Coffee Roasters co-founder Colby Barr offered an exclusive sale of the land if the funds could be raised by the end of January. The parcel runs along California Highway 236 outside the entrance to the state park.
Sempervirens reported receiving donations from more than 1,100 individuals nationwide totaling over $223,000. Combined with $200,000 in anonymous matching funds, the campaign was able to meet the $2.415 million sales price for the parcel and dedicate an additional $346,000 to support programs that will ensure ongoing stewardship of the land.
