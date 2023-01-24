President Joe Biden pledged the full support of the federal government to local officials and the broader community in the wake of Monday's mass shooting that killed seven people and wounded one other at two farms in Half Moon Bay.
In an announcement released at 4:43 a.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, the president said he and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were praying for those killed and injured.
"For the second time in recent days, California communities are mourning the loss of loved ones in a senseless act of gun violence," Biden said in the announcement. "Following a briefing from my homeland security team, I have directed my administration to ensure local authorities and the broader Half Moon Bay community have the full support of the federal government in the wake of this heinous attack."
The alleged shooter, Chunli Zhao, 67, was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of a police substation in Half Moon Bay at 4:40 p.m. Monday and was arrested without incident, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Biden also noted in the announcement that an federal assault weapons ban was reintroduced in Congress on Monday.
"Even as we await further details on these shootings, we know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action," he said in the announcement. "I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe."
In regard to federal support, I am hoping the new sheriff will be able to use this support to educate and diversify its staff and provide discipline.
Before it was known that it was the mushroom farms, a journalist reported that it was the marijuana farms and those type of grows made them vulnerable to these types of actions.
The sheriffs department should speak through one voice, through the person in charge. officers should not provide commentary, speculation or make any assumptions and be talking to the press.
I would also suggest our district attorney refrain publicly giving the sheriffs department a pat on the back.
It’s inappropriate people were murdered.
That should be his focus.
Most important, perhaps that federal funding be used towards mental health services across the board.
Empty promises as usual. They are not going to do anything.
"They"??? You mean Republicans who block everything? Is there no way we can lock Repubs and Dems in a room and get them to come up with SOMETHING meaningful on gun control and immigration?? Congress must act!
Republicans are fighting tooth and nail to save this country, Biden pledges support? Why wouldn’t he, he’s spending this country into a hole it will never get out of. Here comes another gun grab! Why not wait until all the information is out on this tragedy before the gaslighting starts , it’s getting old and very obvious.
This shooting incident did not even involve an "assault weapon". Why are politicians immediately using this tragedy as a means to grandstand their gun control laws? That is almost as senseless as the murders themselves. The killer was highly motivated and targeted specific individuals. I doubt that limiting his access to the gun that he used would be much of a deterrent from committing the murders entirely. What new gun control law is going to prevent criminals from committing murder, which is already illegal? Seems like we should be focusing efforts towards things like mental health of humans rather than laws pertaining
to inanimate objects.
