A Half Moon Bay many riding a bicycle near San Gregorio was killed when a car veered into the Highway 1 bike lane Saturday afternoon, according to reports.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the rider as 60-year-old Thomas Hampe from Half Moon Bay. California Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. at a popular road cycling area on Highway 1 south of Stage Road near San Gregorio.
Authorities said a female driver headed northbound lost control of her car around a curve and veered into bicycle lane at an unsafe speed. The crash sent the cyclist into a dirt embankment on the side of the road, while the car continued to spin and struck the front of another vehicle, CHP said. First responders pronounced the bicyclist dead on the scene. The woman and the other driver involved in the collision were transported to Stanford Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
— August Howell
(1) comment
“ Authorities said a female driver headed northbound lost control of her car around a curve and veered into bicycle lane at an unsafe speed.” Sooooo, has/will the female driver be charged?!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.