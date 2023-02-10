Updated 2:09 p.m.: A 75-year-old Half Moon Bay resident has died as a result of injuries suffered when his bicycle was hit by an unlicensed driver on Thursday afternoon.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, near the Ted Adcock Community Center. Deputies say when they arrived at the crash scene, the bicyclist was unconscious. The San Mateo County Coroner identified the man as Wang Jiuxiang. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.
From the comments below it seems like everything is at fault except the driver.
Was this really the very most detailed reporting you could provide a full day after. Who was going where, isn't there some preliminary account? We get little enough news as it is; when we do, it would be nice if we could have some idea of what happened.
Break out your Google Street View and travel from downtown HMB along Kelly towards the ocean. Proceed along until you come to the mid-block crosswalk which connects the Ted Adcock Community Center with the Boys and Girls Club (B&GC address 530...so in the 500 block). There are associated flashing lights at each end of the crosswalk. This works for pedestrians. Do they work for those on bikes? Do riders stop, press the button, then walk their bikes across the crosswalk? Perhaps they do not ride close to the buttons...as they are actually IN the street...and so they simply turn into the defined crosswalk to transit the width of the road...thinking they are safe to do so. Such a move would leave little time for a vehicle driver to react. The older cyclist may not have heard that a vehicle was close by. And...scene.
Accidents happen.
Hmm. The story clearly states where the accident occurred on Kelly, in the vicinity of the Ted Adcock Center. I was under the impression that the City of Half Moon Bay was responsible for surface streets and this portion of Kelly . CalTrans is responsible for State Roads and Highways. Can someone please clarify? Also, that portion of Kelly is controlled by stop SIGNS not lights. It is very sad that the bicyclist died. From the information provided in this story, it is unclear how a road was responsible. A person was responsible for this accident which resulted in his arrest.
It is so sad that, once again, the Coastside has yet another loss. On the MCC Wednesday night Meeting it was mentioned by Michelle Dragony (Coastside Buzz) that there is currently No One in charge of our District 4 CalTrans, at the moment. On a N/D discussion about this accident, there was a mention of the traffic signals at Kelly being too low, or temporary, etc. That may not have caused an inattentive, uninsured motorist to hit and kill a cyclist, but it just shows how cut-off our area is from the basic services such as traffic enforcement in a school zone or even Cal Trans maintenance of the Highways.
And maybe this could explain the debris along the sides of the Highway since the early January storm, including big piles of rubble on Devil’s Slide in several turn-out scenic over-looks, or branches and mud on the shoulders.
The lights on Kelly are messed up. Don't know if it was a factor but the lights are messed up. If anybody really wants to know what bicyclists put up with when it comes to dangerous roads, check out the stretch of shoulder on the East side of HWY One, South of Ocean Colony. Looks like Moon Moguls.
No kidding, I ride that many times a week and if I can I take the right lane to avoid that horrible strech on my road bike it is painful and horrible
Caltrans is responsible for a bunch of nonsense that keeps happening in Half Moon Bay all the way back to an incident I can remember right before the elections in 2020.
Complete nonsense and the suits and even the supervisors for caltrans and the county have no answers for this void yet their employees get the grief on the side of the road when they're just trying to hold on to their jobs.
Never even setting foot out here except for lunch at the Ritz or an invitation from the city. Complete garbage.
It is a big state Egok. Roads are horrible everywhere. I often have to ride El Camino. Doesn't matter if in San Mateo, RWC, or San Jose. Riding a bike sans suspension, on our roads, causes pain.
It certainly dies not help to learn that this District 4 CalTrans currently had=s no one in the leadership position. No boss to delegate which projects need to be done or "crack the whip", the Coastside just seems to fall through the cracks.
This sucks.
