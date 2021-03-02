A 40-year-old bicyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after a collision on Highway 35 today, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette. Details of the incident were sketchy.
CalFire tweeted about the accident at 1:11 p.m. The male bicyclist was in serious condition and was admitted into a trauma center.
The San Mateo County Fire Department, Kings Mountain Fire Department and American Medical Response were on the scene. The road was closed for a time while crews cared for the injured man and made way for the helicopter.
The story is developing.
— Vanessa Ochavillo
