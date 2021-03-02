  1. Home
Road closure
Photo courtesy CalFire

A 40-year-old bicyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after a collision on Highway 35 today, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette. Details of the incident were sketchy.

CalFire tweeted about the accident at 1:11 p.m. The male bicyclist was in serious condition and was admitted into a trauma center.

The San Mateo County Fire Department, Kings Mountain Fire Department and American Medical Response were on the scene. The road was closed for a time while crews cared for the injured man and made way for the helicopter.

The story is developing.

—  Vanessa Ochavillo

